Preview: Angels at Astros

The Houston Astros try for a three-game sweep of the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Thursday as they continue to serve notice that their turnaround season is no fluke. Houston, which averaged 104 losses over the past four seasons, prevailed 6-3 on Wednesday to move one game ahead of Los Angeles in the American League West and improve to an AL-best 35-17 at home with their sixth straight victory at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros on Wednesday improved to 8-3 since the All-Star break while belting two home runs to increase their major league-best total to 140. While reigning AL MVP Mike Trout missed his second straight contest because of a wrist injury despite an MRI coming back negative, David Murphy and David DeJesus, acquired earlier this week in deals with Cleveland and Tampa, respectively, made their Angels debuts Wednesday and were a combined 1-for-8 as Los Angeles lost for the fifth time in six games overall and fell to 3-9 in its last 12 contests in Houston. Los Angeles hurler Matt Shoemaker matched a career high with 10 strikeouts in his last start and opposes newly acquired Scott Kazmir, who makes his first appearance in his hometown as a member of the home team. “Emotions are going to be running high,” the left-hander told reporters. “It’s the first start in Houston, but once I get on the mound it’s going to be business as usual and trying to get outs.”

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (5-7, 4.55 ERA) vs. Astros LH Scott Kazmir (6-5, 2.24)

Shoemaker yielded two hits and three walks in six innings of a 7-0 victory over Minnesota on July 21. ”Lately, I didn’t have the best fastball command, but it was much better,‘’ the 28-year-old Michigan native told reporters after snapping a five-start winless streak (0-3). '‘When you attack the zone and get ahead of hitters, the pitcher has the advantage.‘’ Shoemaker, who is 4-1 with a 5.06 ERA in nine road games (eight starts) this season, fell to 1-1 with an 8.76 ERA in four appearances (two starts) against Houston after losing 6-5 to the Astros on May 9 when he allowed six runs and three homers in three innings.

Kazmir allowed three hits and a walk in seven innings of a 4-0 victory over Kansas City on Friday in his first start since being acquired from Oakland. The 31-year-old is 2-0 with a 0.34 ERA in his last four starts, lowering his WHIP to 1.09 and batting average against to .213. Erick Aybar is 7-for-11 with two doubles and three RBIs against Kazmir, who improved to 3-5 with a 6.42 ERA in eight starts versus Los Angeles after allowing one run in 7 1/3 innings of a 3-2 victory June 21.

1. Houston 2B Jose Altuve on Wednesday extended his hitting streak at Minute Maid Park to a team-record 18 games (29-for-68), breaking the old mark of 17 set by Jeff Bagwell (2000), Ty Wigginton (2008) and Hunter Pence (2010).

2. Los Angeles 1B Albert Pujols on Wednesday hit his 30th home run, becoming the first player to record 13 seasons with 30 or more in his first 15 years.

3. Astros SS Jed Lowrie (right thumb ligament tear) returned to Houston after completing his rehab assignment and appears poised to play for the first time since April 27.

PREDICTION: Astros 3, Angels 2