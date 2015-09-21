Preview: Angels at Astros

The Houston Astros are trying to protect their playoff position and the Los Angeles Angels are attempting to make a run to steal that spot when the teams open a pivotal three-game series on Monday in Houston. The Astros possess a 2 1/2-game advantage over the Angels and Minnesota Twins for the American League’s second wild-card spot and also trail the first-place Texas Rangers by 1 1/2 games in the AL West.

Houston ace Dallas Keuchel is coming off the worst outing of his career as he served up three homers while allowing nine runs and 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings of a loss at Texas. The left-hander has been perfect at home this season, winning all 13 decisions while compiling a 1.49 ERA and 0.90 WHIP. The Angels won the first three contests of a four-game set against Minnesota before losing Sunday’s finale and are just 32-42 on the road this season. Los Angeles first baseman/designated hitter Albert Pujols is mired in a 2-for-31 slump over his last eight games and is batting just .152 with one homer in 66 September at-bats.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (7-11, 4.74 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (17-8, 2.56)

Weaver gave up three runs and six hits while losing to Seattle in his last turn and was ejected after 4 2/3 innings when he plunked Kyle Seager with a pitch. He beat Houston in his previous turn when he yielded two runs and five hits over six innings to improve to 5-2 with a 2.47 ERA in eight career starts against the Astros. Weaver is 3-9 with a 6.21 ERA in 13 road starts this season.

Keuchel has lost back-to-back starts, including one to Weaver and the Angels on Sept. 11 when gave up three unearned runs and five hits in six innings. He is 6-2 with a 4.19 ERA in 11 career appearances (10 starts) against the Angels and has struggled against third baseman David Freese (9-for-19). Keuchel is 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA in three 2015 starts against Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros OF Colby Rasmus homered twice in Sunday’s win over Oakland and has five multi-hit performances in his last 10 games.

2. Los Angeles RHP Joe Smith (ankle) will likely be unavailable for the third straight day, stemming from an injury suffered at the team hotel.

3. Houston CF Carlos Gomez (intercostal strain) has missed eight straight games but began hitting off a tee on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Angels 3