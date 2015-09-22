Preview: Angels at Astros

The Houston Astros posted a pivotal victory in the series opener and look to defeat the visiting Los Angeles Angels for the second straight night when the teams clash again on Tuesday. Houston sits one game behind the first-place Texas Rangers in the American League West and leads the Minnesota Twins by three games in the battle for the second wild-card spot, while the Angels are another half-game back.

Los Angeles has dropped two straight games at a time in which it can’t afford to lose more ground to the Astros, who have won three consecutive contests. Angels first baseman/designated hitter Albert Pujols is in a 2-for-35 funk over his last nine games and is batting just .143 with one homer in 70 September at-bats. Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is the likely AL Rookie of the Year and he slammed his 19th homer in 88 games during Monday’s 6-3 victory. Houston designated hitter Evan Gattis slugged his 26th blast and is 10-for-28 with three homers and 10 RBIs over the last seven games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (8-9, 3.47 ERA) vs. Astros RH Lance McCullers (5-6, 3.18)

Santiago experienced a horrible time against Minnesota in his last outing by giving up five runs and five hits in two-thirds of an inning. He was fortunate to avoid a loss and has dropped five of his last six decisions. Santiago received a no-decision against Houston on Sept. 12 when he allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings and is 0-2 with a 4.11 ERA in eight career appearances (six starts) against Houston.

McCullers is 0-3 over his last six turns after getting his major-league career off to a good start. He lost to Texas in his last outing when he gave up three runs and five hits in six innings. McCullers is 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA in three starts against the Angels and has struggled with shortstop Erick Aybar (4-for-9, two doubles).

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 2B Jose Altuve had three hits in the series opener and is 7-for-16 over the past four games.

2. Los Angeles RHP Joe Smith (ankle) missed his fourth straight game stemming from an incident at a hotel and underwent an MRI exam on Monday.

3. Houston CF Carlos Gomez (intercostal strain) has missed nine straight games and INF Marwin Gonzalez (finger, wrist) sat out the last five contests.

PREDICTION: Astros 8, Angels 6