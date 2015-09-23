Preview: Angels at Astros

One day after reaching a franchise milestone, Mike Trout looks to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a series win over the host Houston Astros on Wednesday. Trout smashed his 40th homer in Tuesday’s 4-3 triumph to join Troy Glaus (47 in 2000, 41 in 2001) as the only players in Angels history to go deep at least 40 times in a season.

Trout has slugged six homers in the last 10 games and is leading Los Angeles’ late charge for a postseason berth. The Angels are 2 1/2 games behind the Astros in the American League wild-card race after splitting the first two games of the series, with Minnesota also in the mix at two games back. Houston still has its eyes on winning the AL West as it trails first-place Texas by two games with 10 to play. Chris Carter went deep for the Astros in Tuesday’s loss to become the fourth player on the team with 20 homers this season.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Nick Tropeano (2-2, 5.06 ERA) vs. Astros RH Mike Fiers (7-10, 3.64)

Tropeano has lasted five innings or fewer in his last three major-league starts after working six frames in each of his first two this season. He pitched one inning of scoreless relief against Minnesota in his last appearance after tossing just five frames against Seattle on Sept. 15. Tropeano has allowed just one homer in 48 2/3 career innings.

Fiers has received back-to-back no-decisions while allowing five runs - all on solo homers - in 13 innings. He is 2-1 with a 3.06 ERA - including a no-hitter - in eight appearances (seven starts) since being acquired from Milwaukee. Fiers received a no-decision on Sept. 13 in his lone start against the Angels after giving up three runs and six hits in seven innings.

1. Astros SS Carlos Correa is 8-for-23 with one homer and four doubles over his last six contests.

2. Los Angeles 1B Albert Pujols hit his second homer of the month on Tuesday - the 556th of his career, breaking a tie with Manny Ramirez for sole possession of 14th place on the all-time list.

3. Houston CF Carlos Gomez (intercostal strain) has missed 10 straight games and might not return until next week.

PREDICTION: Astros 7, Angels 6