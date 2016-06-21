Preview: Angels at Astros

The Houston Astros are looking to record their sixth victory in seven games and reach .500 for the first time since April 6 when they host the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday in the middle contest of a three-game set. Houston won its season opener against the New York Yankees before dropping its next three games and has been making the uphill climb all season.

The Astros bottomed out at 11 games below .500 on May 22 and are 18-8 since the slow start after registering a 10-7 victory over the Angels on Monday. Jose Altuve hit his 11th homer of the season and is batting a scorching .394 this month as he ranks second in the American League with a .343 batting average. While the Astros are on the verge of joining the wild-card race, Los Angeles has been unable to find its groove and is just 7-11 in June. Albert Pujols remains in a prolonged power drought with just one homer in his last 21 games with the Angels..

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (4-4, 5.30 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (5-5, 4.89)

Santiago ended a five-start winless stretch by giving up one run and two hits in six innings to defeat Minnesota in his last turn. He had a horrific 12.18 ERA during his drought and pitched four or fewer innings in four of the five outings. Santiago is 1-2 with a 4.05 ERA in nine career appearances (seven starts) against Houston and has had success retiring George Springer (1-for-10).

McHugh has won just one of his last seven starts but pitched well in a no-decision against St. Louis in his last turn. He gave up one run and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings versus the Cardinals for his best effort since yielding one run in seven frames against Seattle on May 8. McHugh is 4-2 with a 2.86 ERA in seven career starts against the Angels and has fared well versus Mike Trout (2-for-11, one homer).

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros SS Carlos Correa belted his first homer since May 29 and recorded three RBIs in the opener.

2. Trout is batting .238 with two homers in June.

3. Houston LF Colby Rasmus, who notched three hits on Monday, has hit just two homers in his last 44 games.

PREDICTION: Astros 7, Angels 5