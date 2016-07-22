Preview: Angels at Astros

Although they are out of contention in the American League playoff chase, the Los Angeles Angels are the hottest team in baseball as they prepare to open a three-game series at the Houston Astros on Friday night. Los Angeles is perfect since the All-Star break after completing a three-game sweep of AL West-leading Texas.

"We're getting contributions from a lot of guys," manager Mike Scioscia told reporters of his Angels, who have scored 40 runs during the winning streak. "Our lineup is getting deeper." And although Los Angeles is on a roll, it hasn't been able to solve the Astros, who have won the last eight meetings between the clubs this season. Houston sits 3 1/2 games behind Texas in the AL West following a six-game road trip, but it has won 14 of its last 19 games at Minute Maid Park to vault into the postseason race. Reigning AL Pitcher of the Week Matt Shoemaker will look to halt the Astros' dominance in the series when he opposes fellow right-hander Lance McCullers.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (5-9, 4.08 ERA) vs. Astros RH Lance McCullers (4-4, 3.61)

Shoemaker has struggled since his breakout season in 2014, when he posted a 16-4 record and 3.04 ERA, but he is coming off an overpowering performance in his first start of the second half. The 29-year-old Shoemaker posted his first career shutout, allowing six hits while striking out 13 in a 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. He faced Houston six days apart last month, going 0-1 despite allowing three runs in 13 1/3 innings.

McCullers was a hard-luck loser last time out at Seattle, giving up one run and four hits while striking out eight over 5 1/3 innings. While he has fanned at least six in his last 10 starts, he's also allowed at least three walks in all but one appearance and has received no more than three runs of support in his last six turns. McCullers gave up one run in 5 2/3 innings of a no-decision against the Angels on June 22.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 2B Jose Altuve owns a six-game hitting streak and is 12-for-17 over the last four to hike his majors-leading batting average to .357.

2. Angels DH/1B Albert Pujols, who has four homers in his last four games, is 11-for-27 against Houston this year.

3. Astros home run leader George Springer (21) is only 7-for-34 against Los Angeles this season.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Astros 3