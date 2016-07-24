Preview: Angels at Astros

The Houston Astros are off to a strong start on their six-game homestand and will try to pull off a clean sweep when they host the Los Angeles Angels in the finale of a three-game series on Sunday. The Astros are winners of three straight overall and the pitching staff allowed a total of three runs in those victories.

Houston has pulled to within 2 1/2 games of the American League West-leading Texas Rangers, thanks in part to its dominance over the Angels. The Astros took their 10th straight in the series behind two home runs from Evan Gattis in Saturday’s 7-2 triumph to mark the franchise’s longest winning streak against any AL opponent. Los Angeles did Houston a big favor by sweeping a three-game series against the Rangers earlier this week and averaged 6.7 runs during a six-game winning streak before running into the Astros. The Angels could use more from the best hitters in their lineup, but Mike Trout and Albert Pujols are a combined 0-for-14 with eight strikeouts in the series.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Tim Lincecum (2-3, 6.59 ERA) vs. Astros RH Mike Fiers (6-4, 4.75)

Lincecum allowed one run over six innings in his Los Angeles debut on June 18 but has not gone six frames or yielded fewer than three runs in any of his subsequent five turns. The former Cy Young Award winner was reached for five runs – three earned – on nine hits in five innings on Tuesday but struck out seven and managed to come away with the win. Lincecum is 5-1 with a 1.60 ERA in 10 career starts against Houston, but the one loss came on June 28 when he was ripped for five runs in 4 1/3 frames.

Fiers struggled in each of his last two outings, yielding a total of 10 runs on 10 hits and five walks in seven innings. The Florida native completed six innings only once in his last five outings. Fiers suffered through his worst start of the season at Los Angeles on May 27, when he was ripped for seven runs on eight hits and a pair of walks in 3 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros C Jason Castro (hand) sat out Saturday and is day-to-day.

2. Los Angeles SS Andrelton Simmons is 6-for-12 in the last three games.

3. Houston signed 22-year-old Cuban SS Anibal Sierra.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Angels 2