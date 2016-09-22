Preview: Angels at Astros

The Houston Astros have dominated the visiting Los Angeles Angels this season and look for their 12th victory in 13 meetings on Thursday as they begin their four-game series. Houston also has won seven consecutive home games against the Angels entering this crucial series at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are streaking at the right time, recording six wins in seven contests to move within one game of Baltimore for the American League's second wild-card spot. Evan Gattis belted two homers in Wednesday's 6-5 victory over Oakland and went deep three times during the three-game sweep to reach 30 for the first time in his career. "Just trying to finish strong," Gattis told reporters in reference to himself and the club. "You don't want to limp out of the season. You kind of want to sprint, you know?" The Angels have been limping all month and posted only their fourth victory in the last 15 games with Wednesday's 5-4 triumph over Texas.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (6-14, 4.78 ERA) vs. Astros RH Mike Fiers (11-7, 4.46)

Nolasco scattered five hits over six scoreless innings in his last turn to defeat Toronto and record only his second victory in nine starts for the Angels. It was his third strong effort over his last four outings, beginning with a four-hit shutout of Cincinnati on Aug. 31. Nolasco is 5-1 with a 4.38 ERA in eight career appearances (seven starts) against Houston and last faced them on April 13, 2012, when he pitched for Miami and the Astros still resided in the National League.

Fiers has won three of his last four decisions, including a triumph over Seattle on Saturday in which he allowed three hits over six scoreless innings. The outing marked a swift turnaround from his poor effort the previous time out, when he was rocked by the Chicago Cubs for seven runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 frames. Fiers is 1-1 with an 8.44 ERA in two starts versus the Angels this year and has posted a 5.92 ERA in four career outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros LF Colby Rasmus has sat out the last three games due to what manager A.J. Hinch termed "a lot of different" physical issues.

2. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout hit his 28th homer in Wednesday's victory to halt his 15-game drought.

3. Houston OF Preston Tucker (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgery on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Astros 10, Angels 3