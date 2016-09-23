Preview: Angels at Astros

Albert Pujols has hit more home runs against the Houston Astros than versus any other team and looks to go deep for the second straight game when the Los Angeles Angels visit their American League West rivals on Friday for the second contest of their four-game series. Pujols hit his 53rd career regular-season homer against Houston to account for both runs in Los Angeles' 2-0 victory on Thursday.

Pujols' blast helped the Angels snap their 11-game losing streak against the Astros and improve to 2-11 in the season series. The first-inning shot was his 31st of the year and the 590th of his career as Los Angeles won for the second consecutive night after losing 11 of its previous 14 contests. The loss was only the second in eight games for the Astros, but it was costly as they stand 1 1/2 games behind Detroit for the AL's second wild-card spot with only nine remaining. Houston's Jose Altuve recorded three hits on Thursday to raise his AL-leading batting average to .340.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Alex Meyer (1-3, 5.63 ERA) vs. Astros RH Doug Fister (12-12, 4.45)

Meyer picked up his first major-league victory in his last turn, when he struck out seven while scattering two hits over five scoreless innings. It was an impressive turnaround after he served up two homers while allowing four runs and five hits over four frames in a loss to Seattle on Sept. 13. Meyer lost to the Astros as a member of the Minnesota Twins earlier this season, when he gave up three runs and three hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Fister is 0-4 with a horrific 10.71 ERA over his last five starts and hasn't lasted more than five innings during the stretch. He has allowed five homers during that span and has given up six or more earned runs in three of the defeats. Fister is 3-3 with a 2.72 ERA in 11 career starts against the Angels, including a 1-0 mark and 2.08 ERA in two outings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles RF Kole Calhoun (birth of a child) struck out as a pinch-hitter on Thursday after a three-game absence and will start Friday's contest.

2. Houston RHP Lance McCullers (elbow) threw a bullpen session Thursday and remains hopeful he can return before the end of the season.

3. Angels SS Andrelton Simmons recorded two hits on Thursday and is batting .306 in 62 at-bats this month.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Angels 5