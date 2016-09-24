Preview: Angels at Astros

The Houston Astros look to rebound from a devastating loss that severely hurt their postseason chances when they host the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday in the third contest of their four-game series. The Astros were three outs away from a crucial victory on Friday before collapsing, as they allowed six runs in the ninth inning to suffer a 10-6 defeat that leaves them 2 1/2 games behind Detroit for the American League's second wild card.

The damaging setback puts Houston in a situation in which it also must pass Seattle and Baltimore before catching the Tigers in the closely contested wild-card race. It also marked the second straight loss to the Angels, who were just 1-11 against the Astros this season prior to the start of the series. The six-run uprising featured clutch hitting from Yunel Escobar (tying two-run homer), C.J. Cron (go-ahead single) and pinch-hitter Rafael Ortega (three-run double) as Los Angeles won its third consecutive contest. Albert Pujols recorded three hits and scored three runs on Friday to improve to 5-for-8 with a homer in the series.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jhoulys Chacin (5-8, 5.29 ERA) vs. Astros RH Brad Peacock (0-0, 2.86)

Chacin has pitched well in back-to-back no-decisions, allowing two runs and nine hits over 11 innings. He has struggled on the road this season, posting a 2-6 record, 6.32 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in 20 appearances (12 starts). Chacin is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA in five career games (four starts) against the Astros, including an 0-1 record and 9.00 ERA in two meetings (one start) this season.

Peacock, who is making his fourth start of the season, has allowed just six hits over 11 1/3 innings in his last two outings. He gave up three runs in those two no-decisions, all coming on solo homers. Peacock is 3-0 with a 4.50 ERA in five career appearances (three starts) against the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros SS Carlos Correa (shoulder) departed in the ninth inning on Friday but told reporters he expects to play on Saturday.

2. Escobar, who homered for the first time since Sept. 11, is 9-for-26 during his six-game hitting streak.

3. Houston RF George Springer is batting just .205 with three homers and five RBIs this month.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Astros 5