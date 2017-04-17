Preview: Angels at Astros

The Houston Astros likely began their last series feeling fortunate to be tied with the Los Angeles Angels atop the American League West standings, but they stand a great chance of using their next set to create a significant early advantage over their division rival. The streaking Astros look to add to their early 2 1/2-game division lead Monday, when they host the Angels in the opener of a four-game series.

Houston is rolling offensively, producing 34 runs during a four-game winning streak - scoring at least seven times in each contest after failing to do so once in its first eight - that has followed a shutout loss to Seattle that began what was slated to be a six-game West Coast trek. The Astros were forced to settle for a 4-1 road trip when Sunday's game in Oakland was rained out, but the postponement is unlikely to put much of a damper on their 7-2 record inside the AL West. Los Angeles used a pair of dramatic comebacks to match its best eight-game start since 1974 (6-2), but the same offense which scored 41 runs over that stretch has totaled only nine during a five-game skid. The Angels were blanked for the first time this season Sunday, mustering only two singles in a 1-0 loss to Kansas City.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jesse Chavez (1-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. Astros RH Charlie Morton (0-1, 4.09)

Chavez pitches on the road for the first time in 2017 after two vastly different starts at home to begin the season, including Wednesday's loss to Texas in which he surrendered five runs and five hits - two homers - over 4 1/3 innings. The 33-year-old journeyman opened the campaign with a win versus Seattle, allowing one run while striking out six in 5 2/3 frames on April 7. Chavez has made 21 appearances - his most against any club - and five starts against Houston, going 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA.

Morton seeks his first win of the season after coming up empty in two turns against Seattle to begin his tenure with Houston, giving up a total of 12 hits over 11 innings. The 33-year-old New Jersey native settled for a no-decision after yielding two runs at home in his debut for the Astros on April 5 before allowing three runs over five innings in a loss at Seattle last Monday. Morton, who spent the first nine years of his career in the National League, will be facing Oakland for the first time.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros SS Carlos Correa (hand), who was absent from the lineup prior to Sunday's rainout, is expected to start Monday.

2. Angels 1B/DH Albert Pujols' 53 home runs are the most ever against the Astros and his second-most versus any club (Chicago Cubs, 56).

3. Los Angeles, which is 8-18 over its last 26 games in Houston, entered its last series leading the AL in hits (94) and batting average (.276) but settled for 12 hits - 11 singles - and batted .132 during the Royals' three-game sweep.

PREDICTION: Astros 7, Angels 3