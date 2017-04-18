Preview: Angels at Astros

The Los Angeles Angels are struggling to score runs as they endure a six-game losing streak. The Angels will try to snap out of the funk and even the four-game series at one win apiece when they visit the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

Los Angeles failed to score more than three runs in any of the last six games and was shut out in the last two, including a 3-0 setback in the series opener on Monday. The Angels managed five hits on Monday, two of which came from reigning MVP Mike Trout, who was the only player in the starting lineup with a batting average over .286. The Astros are streaking in the other direction with wins in five straight behind an offense averaging 7.4 runs in that span. Second baseman Jose Altuve is leading the charge and is 10-for-18 with seven runs scored, four RBIs and four stolen bases in the last five contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT Southwest (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (0-2, 5.40 ERA) vs. Astros RH Joe Musgrove (1-0, 4.35)

Nolasco is struggling to keep the ball in the park on the young season and surrendered a total of five home runs in his first three starts. The veteran from California limited the damage to five runs in 11 2/3 innings over his first two starts but was knocked around for five runs in as many frames while yielding a pair of blasts against Texas on Thursday. Nolasco owns a 6-1 record with a 3.83 ERA in nine career games against the Astros, including seven scoreless innings in Houston on Sept. 22 last season.

Musgrove has yet to complete six innings but was solid in his first two starts, surrendering a total of five earned runs in 10 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old scattered three runs and seven hits across 5 1/3 frames while striking out two to pick up a win at Seattle in his last start on April 11. Musgrove faced Los Angeles once in his 2016 rookie campaign and breezed through seven innings while yielding one run and striking out four to earn the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros OF Josh Reddick is 7-for-15 with six runs scored in the last five games.

2. Los Angeles RHP Huston Street (strained lat) was transferred to the 60-day DL on Monday.

3. Houston closer Ken Giles worked a scoreless ninth on Monday after allowing five earned runs in three innings over his last three appearances.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Angels 4