Preview: Angels at Astros

The Los Angeles Angels' offensive funk lasted six games before Albert Pujols knocked the lineup out of its slumber. The Angels will try to take the lead in the four-game series when they visit the Houston Astros for the third meeting on Wednesday.

The Angels failed to score more than three runs in six straight losses and were shut out in two straight until the fifth inning on Tuesday, when Mike Trout doubled in a run and Pujols followed with a three-run blast to spark the team to a 5-2 win. Pujols, who got the day off on Monday and entered the contest batting .200, popped out to the pitcher in his first at-bat and grounded out in his second on Tuesday before belting his second home run. The Astros had a five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss and watched their offense sputter after averaging 7.4 runs during the winning streak. Houston will try to find some more support on Wednesday for ace Dallas Keuchel, who opposes Los Angeles' J.C. Ramrez.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT Plus (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RHP J.C. Ramirez (2-1, 7.20 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (2-0, 0.86)

Ramirez is getting a second turn in the rotation despite allowing five runs on four hits and two walks over five innings in a loss at Kansas City on Friday. The Nicaragua native made his first three appearances of the season out of the bullpen and picked up wins over the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics in that role. Ramirez has made 11 career relief appearances against Houston and struggled while surrendering a total of nine runs and 13 hits in 12 innings.

After suffering through a down 2016 campaign, Keuchel is showing off his Cy Young form early in 2017 with a total of two runs allowed in 21 innings over his first three starts. The Arkansas product yielded a total of eight hits in those three starts while striking out 15, including seven punchouts at Oakland on Friday. Keuchel won his two starts against the Angels last season and is 9-2 with a 3.69 ERA against them in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros OF George Springer hit his seventh home run and extended his hitting streak to six straight on Tuesday.

2. Angels RF Kole Calhoun is 0-fo-17 with seven strikeouts in the last five games.

3. Houston C Brian McCann is 5-for-9 with four RBIs in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Angels 1