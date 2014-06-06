(Updated: CORRECTS “six” to “seven” in graph 3)

Astros 8, Angels 5: George Springer had three RBIs and Jose Altuve smacked a two-run double as host Houston beat Los Angeles to claim the three-game series.

Dexter Fowler had his third consecutive two-hit game and reached base four times as he went 6-for-10 with four walks in the series. Brad Peacock (2-4) allowed three runs and six hits in five innings as Houston won for the ninth time in 12 games.

Mike Trout (back) served as the designated hitter after playing just one inning over the previous four games and went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Los Angeles, which lost for the fifth time in six games. Tyler Skaggs (4-4) allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings while losing his third consecutive start.

Trout tripled in the first and scored on a sacrifice fly by Albert Pujols and Houston tied it in the bottom of the inning on Springer’s sacrifice fly. Robbie Grossman bunted home Jon Singleton in a three-run fourth inning that included run-scoring singles by Carlos Corporan and Fowler.

Erick Aybar stroked a run-scoring single in the fifth for the Angels and scored on Trout’s double inside the left-field line to cut Houston’s lead to 4-3. Altuve’s two-out, two-run double and Springer’s two-run single in the eighth made it a five-run margin and Los Angeles scored twice in the ninth before Chad Qualls recorded the final three outs for his sixth save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Astros SS Jonathan Villar (elbow) missed his second straight start since being hit by a pitch in Tuesday’s game but was thrown out stealing as a pinch runner in the eighth. … Trout hopes to be back in the outfield when the Angels open a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday. … Houston selected LHP Brady Aiken of Cathedral Catholic High in San Diego with the No. 1 overall selection in Thursday’s amateur draft, while the Angels chose LHP Sean Newcomb of the University of Hartford with the 15th pick.