Astros halt Angels’ winning streak

HOUSTON - Los Angeles Angels left-hander C.J. Wilson was clearly exasperated with his own poor performance, so perhaps the time wasn’t right to ask him to wax poetic on Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who continued his torrid stretch at the plate initially at Wilson’s expense.

Altuve recorded his second consecutive four-hit game, this time in support of right-hander Brad Peacock, who produced his third consecutive solid start in the Houston Astros’ 8-3 victory over the red-hot Angels on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

The Angels’ season-high-tying six-game winning streak came to a halt.

Altuve singled as part of the Astros’ three-run first inning and smacked his seventh home run to open the third, doing the brunt of the damage against Wilson, whose mediocre repertoire led to his abbreviated start.

“You throw pitches away and hope that he flies it to right field and then he hits it over the fence,” Wilson said, referencing the perils of pitching to Altuve. “I threw a pitch off the plate away and he pulled it for a homer. I‘m not trying to give him a bunch of stuff to hit; I‘m not giving him fastballs down the middle. He’s just hitting them anyways. He’s hitting everything.”

Peacock (4-8) has allowed four earned runs over his last 16 2/3 innings and three starts, including an outing at Cleveland cut short by forearm discomfort.

Against the Angels (83-54), he retired the first eight batters and did not allow a run until center fielder Dexter Fowler dropped a fly ball with two outs in the sixth inning. That error enabled third baseman Gordon Beckham to score from third base.

By that point the Astros (60-79) led 7-0 and Peacock was in complete command. He departed with one out and one runner on in the seventh inning, completing his night with four hits, three runs (two earned) and two walks allowed while recording five strikeouts.

“I felt great,” Peacock said. “We went over the scouting report before the game and had a good game plan going in and stuck with it. (Astros catcher) Jason (Castro) called a great game. I felt good all night.”

Altuve finished 4-for-5 with two RBIs. The last Houston player with back-to-back four-hit games was Lance Berkman (May 4-6, 2008).

“I feel great,” said Altuve, who recorded a hit in six consecutive plate appearances bridging Sunday and Tuesday night. “I try to go to the batter’s box with a plan. I try to look on the pitch. I try to look for one pitch.”

Following a pair of rough outings coming off the disabled list in early July, Wilson (10-9) appeared to have rediscovered a groove, allowing four earned runs over three starts and 18 1/3 innings in mid-August.

The Astros reversed that trend by jumping on Wilson early: The first four batters recorded hits in the first inning.

Fowler and designated hitter Chris Carter capped that stretch with back-to-back RBI singles, and Castro added a sacrifice fly that scored Fowler for a 3-0 lead.

Wilson recovered to set down the Astros in order in the second, but that frame was an aberration. Altuve struck in the third and a run-scoring double by left fielder Robbie Grossman in the fourth built the lead to 5-0. Right-hander Yorian Herrera allowed the Grossman hit, but the run was charged to Wilson.

“I think it was one of those games where C.J. just never got into a groove,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Just wasn’t quite as crisp as he needed to be. I think it was just simple analytics of being behind in too many counts and I think as he got behind counts it was tough for him to get back in and when he made some pitches that weren’t quite there, those guys hit it hard.”

NOTES: Included among the six players added to the Astros’ roster on Tuesday was RHP Nick Tropeano, who will make his major league debut out of the bullpen but ultimately will join the rotation later this month. Interim manager Tom Lawless announced that the Astros are likely to close the season using a six-man rotation with the inclusion of Tropeano. ... Astros OF Alex Presley was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list (right oblique strain) despite not being ready to play. With rosters expanded to 40 players on Sept. 1, the Astros could add Presley without issue. ... Mired in an 0-for-17 slump, Angels 3B David Freese was given a “mental day off” by Angels manager Mike Scioscia. Freese is batting .249 with six home runs and 41 RBIs but entered this series batting .405 with five extra-base hits and 11 RBIs against Houston this season.