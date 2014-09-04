McHugh, Astros shut down Angels again

HOUSTON -- In the aftermath of his dismissal of manager Bo Porter, Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said his goal was to play spoiler down the stretch, an opportunity that is a distinct possibility given a September slate loaded with playoff hopefuls and favorites.

Houston right-hander Collin McHugh continued his torrid stretch of pitching while designated hitter Chris Carter supplied another multi-home-run game as the Astros spoiled a two-game series for the Los Angeles Angels with a 4-1 win on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.

McHugh (8-9) was lifted with two outs in the eighth inning, having allowed just one run on four hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Before right-hander Jose Veras retired Angels center fielder Mike Trout to close the eighth, McHugh had retired six consecutive batters and 16 of 17.

In seven appearances since an Aug. 1 start against the Toronto Blue Jays, McHugh has allowed nine earned runs, going 4-0 with a 1.79 ERA.

“Being able to make pitches when you needed them, I think that was really important for me tonight,” McHugh said. “They’ve got some boppers in the lineup, guys that can go out and get it and hit the ball out of the park. So you’ve got to try and make good pitches and execute as well as you possibly can.”

The Astros (61-79) clung to a 2-1 lead entering their final at-bat. That was before second baseman Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a one-out double and Carter added his second homer of the game and 35th on the season -- a two-run, opposite-field shot to right field off Angels right-hander Fernando Salas. Carter set a franchise record with his seventh multi-homer game of the season.

Astros right-hander Chad Qualls recorded his 17th save by setting the Angels (83-55) down in order in the ninth. The heart of the Angels’ order -- Trout, first baseman Albert Pujols and left fielder/designated hitter Josh Hamilton -- finished 1-for-24 with one RBI in the series.

“Nobody wants to roll over like we did last year,” Carter said. “It’s just nice to win games against teams in contention right now.”

From the very start, McHugh and Angels right-hander Jered Weaver (15-8) made clear their intentions were to engage in a pitcher’s duel.

McHugh allowed a leadoff single to Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun in the first inning and then responded by retiring the next six batters.

Weaver worked a perfect first inning, surrendered a leadoff home run to Carter in the second, and then retired the next six batters.

”That’s why I like pitching in Anaheim,“ Weaver said. ”I thought he kind of mishit it, hit it off the bat, but he’s strong as an ox.

“He’s put up some home runs this season -- it’s no secret -- and he hit a couple of them again tonight.”

The Astros’ 1-0 lead was short-lived, however, after the Angels used an error to pull even in the third inning.

With runners on the corners and one out, McHugh induced a sharp grounder off the bat of Trout that ate up shortstop Jonathan Villar and allowed left fielder Efren Navarro to score.

In the fourth, the Astros manufactured a run to push ahead to stay, with center fielder Dexter Fowler drawing a one-out walk before swiping second and scoring on a two-out single by catcher Jason Castro. The Angels had reeled off six consecutive wins before stumbling twice to the Astros, but with Oakland losing to Seattle, no harm was done.

“The thing about this major league schedule is: It doesn’t matter what a team’s record is,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “It doesn’t matter if some teams don’t have as many wins as they’d hoped at whatever point of the season. It comes down to who’s on that mound and the lineup out on that field that can beat any club on any given day. Houston’s played us tough.”

NOTES: Angles RHP Matt Shoemaker was named American League Pitcher and Rookie of the Month for August, becoming the ninth player in history to garner both player/pitcher and rookie honors in the same month. Shoemaker went 6-1 with a 1.31 ERA and joins RHP Dean Chance (1964) as the only Angels pitchers with six wins in August. ... The Astros honored members of Pearland East All-Star Little League before the game. Pearland, a suburb 16 miles south of Houston, won the Southwest Regional Championship to land a berth in the Little League World Series, where they finished fourth in the USA Bracket. ... Astros interim manager Tom Lawless aims to get RHP Nick Tropeano a relief appearance before inserting him into the rotation, an appearance that is likely to come during an upcoming nine-game trip to the West Coast. Lawless wants Tropeano, a Pacific Coast League All-Star, to make two or three starts before the end of the season.