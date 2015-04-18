Trout carries Angels over Astros

HOUSTON -- The accolades aren’t always easy to fish out, especially when Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout does something simultaneously sensational and routine as he did Friday night at Minute Maid Park.

Trout recorded his fourth career multi-home run game, snapped a pair of ties, and carried the Angels to a 6-3 victory over the Houston Astros.

One at-bat after clubbing his 100th career home run, a two-run shot in the sixth that made him the youngest player in history with 100 homers and 100 stolen bases, Trout crushed a three-run, two-strike, opposite-field homer off Astros right-hander Chad Qualls (0-1) to break a 3-3 tie.

Trout, who went 2-for-4 with a career-high-tying five RBIs, recorded his previous multi-homer game on Sept. 13, 2014, also against the Astros (4-6). Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez had held the distinction as the youngest player to reach 100 homers and 100 steals. Trout, the reigning American League Most Valuable Player, is 23 years, 251 days old and continues to display signs of only getting better.

“He just keeps doing (impressive things),” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “It’s not where Mike’s going to jump higher, Mike’s going to run faster or hit the ball farther. He just keeps on doing it. It’s spectacular what he does but he does it consistently so it’s pretty good.”

Trailing 3-1 following the first Trout blast, the Astros rallied for solo runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Houston catcher Jason Castro sliced the deficit to one run with a two-out solo homer off Angels right-hander Jered Weaver in the sixth. An inning later, right fielder George Springer plated pinch-hitter Robbie Grossman with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly the opposite way to right field.

But the Astros stranded two baserunners in the fourth and fifth innings, and had the bases loaded with no outs before scoring just one run in the seventh. Then, Trout happened, enabling the Angels (5-5) to claim the opener of this three-game series.

“When I get aggressive early in the count, it gets me ready for pitches later,” Trout said. “I‘m looking to drive the ball. If I get my pitch, I‘m going to try to swing at it.”

Said Qualls: “Obviously he’s one of the better plays in the game, but I just didn’t execute the pitch that I wanted to make. I feel like I threw really good that inning. I wanted to maybe go away from throwing everything down and maybe run one down in the zone.”

Left-hander Cesar Ramos (1-0) earned the win in relief for the Angels while right-hander Huston Street notched his fourth save on the season.

Astros center fielder Jake Marisnick played a pivotal role in the 1-1 deadlock through five innings, doing so in the field and on the bases.

Astros right-hander Roberto Hernandez set the Angels down in order through the third inning before surrendering a drive to Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun to straightaway center field. Had the speedy Marisnick not misplayed the line drive -- Marisnick initially came in on the ball before turning tail on a dead sprint -- he might have made the grab. Instead, Calhoun reached third base to open the fourth inning.

Three batters later, Calhoun scored on a Matt Joyce sacrifice fly.

Marisnick, first baseman Chris Carter and second baseman Jose Altuve singled in the fifth, but after the Altuve RBI, Marisnick misread a line drive off the bat of Springer and wandered off third base instead of tagging. Left fielder Efren Navarro made the grab and Marisnick was left stranded when shortstop Jed Lowrie followed with a groundout.

“We seemed to scratch and claw a couple of runs or one run at a time but never got multiple hits in a row,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “Certainly could’ve gone either way, but it’s a tough one to lose because once we got back to tie it up.”

NOTES: The Astros placed RHP Brad Peacock on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15 with a left intercostal strain. He made his season debut Tuesday night in a 4-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics. RHP Asher Wojciechowski was recalled from Triple-A Fresno. ... Angels RHP Garrett Richards threw a bullpen session on Friday and the club will make a decision on Saturday regarding his next outing. Richards could make another rehab start or pitch for the Angels against Houston on Sunday. Richards had left knee surgery in August. ... Angels manager Mike Scioscia had dinner with injured OF Josh Hamilton on Wednesday night but did not divulge the details of their meeting. Hamilton is in Houston rehabbing his right shoulder after offseason surgery and his reputation after self-reporting a drug and alcohol relapse. Major League Baseball opted not to suspend Hamilton, and the Angels’ front office reacted contentiously to MLB’s decision.