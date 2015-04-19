Springer’s bat comes alive, Astros win

Houston’s Dallas Keuchel struck out seven over six innings and combined with three relievers on a three-hitter in the Astros’ 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Houston’s Minute Maid Park on Saturday.

Right fielder George Springer provided all of the offense Keuchel needed as the left-hander earned his second win of the season. Springer took Angels left-hander C.J. Wilson deep in the sixth inning for his first home run of the young season.

The Angels’ starter went 6 2/3 innings, striking out eight. But Wilson walked four and was charged with two earned runs as his record fell to 1-2.

Springer’s leadoff home run in the sixth woke up the Astros’ slumbering offense. The homer was the first for Springer, who had been scuffling early in the season. His batting average at the end of the game stood at .150.

“It’s great just to know that I can take a swing like that and help the club is important,” Springer told the Houston Chronicle. “That obviously helps.”

Houston put the game away the following inning on the strength of a two-out rally capped by left fielder Robbie Grossman’s three-run homer -- his first homer of the season and his first RBIs of the year.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Grossman’s and Springer’s clutch homers could not have come at a better time.

“Those two home runs came at key moments after a good pitching performance with less than ideal stuff from Keuchel,” he said.

Keuchel said he would like to have had a few pitches back, but overall was pleased that his cutter was working.

Combining his cutter with the home runs proved more than enough for the Astros’ bullpen.

Right-hander Chad Qualls set the side down in order in the seventh, all on strikeouts. Qualls threw 12 pitches in the inning, nine for strikes.

Angels second baseman Johnny Giavotella nicked right-hander Pat Neshek for a leadoff double in the eighth inning, but he was not able to advance and was left stranded.

In a nonsave situation, right-hander Luke Gregerson pitched a perfect ninth, striking out two.

NOTES: Dallas Keuchel lowered his ERA to 0.90 with his outing Saturday. ... Angels Astros pitchers combined to strike out 13 Angels. ... Angels right fielder Collin Cowgill was ejected in the seventh inning for arguing balls and strikes. ... Both teams turned back the hands of time and wore retro uniforms from the 1965 season. The Angels wore their famous “halo” caps of that era. ... RHP Garrett Richards is scheduled to make his first start of the season for the Angels. Richards, who had been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake, underwent surgery on his left knee in August. He will be activated off the disabled list before Sunday’s game. ... The Astros will hand the ball to RHP Scott Feldman who enters Sunday’s game with an 0-2 record and an ERA of 6.17.