Astros capitalize on Angels’ defensive errors in win

HOUSTON -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch spoke of the elusive big hit in longing terms, but if his club is forced to scrap and claw in the interim, Hinch seems inclined to remain positive if the results remain successful.

Third baseman Luis Valbuena drilled his third home run on the season and the Houston Astros took advantage of some shoddy defense by the Los Angeles Angels in their 4-3 victory Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

Valbuena went 1-for-3 with two walks. His two-run home run off Angels right-hander Garrett Richards spotted Houston a 2-0 lead in the third inning and was the Astros’ lone extra-base hit. But the Astros (6-6) piecemealed a two-run fifth inning to reclaim the lead and turned to their bullpen to fend off the Angels (5-7) en route to a series victory.

“We had a lot of runners on base again today,” Hinch said. “You encourage these guys to keep going. If we keep having runners on base we’re going to have the big hit, we’re going to have a bigger inning. The huge hit still eludes us from time to time, but the more chances we give ourselves we’re going to be in good position against some good pitching.”

With right fielder George Springer on second base following his two-out infield single and a walk by designated hitter Evan Gattis, Astros shortstop Jed Lowrie struck out, but reached base on Richards’ wild pitch. When Angels catcher Drew Butera hurried his throw to first base in an attempt to nab Lowrie and end the inning, the throw zipped by Lowrie and rolled into foul territory, enabling Springer to round third base and score the go-ahead run for the Astros.

One at-bat later, Astros catcher Jason Castro reached on an infield single when Angels third baseman David Freese eschewed a throw to first despite fielding the ball cleanly. Gattis scored for a two-run lead.

“We didn’t play a crisp game defensively,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “We let some things slip away. If you’re not swinging the bats, you’ve got to make sure you’re getting the outs you’re supposed to get, and we’re having trouble doing that.”

Richards (0-1) allowed four runs on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts over five innings in his season debut. He labored to escape a bases-loaded jam unscathed in the first and pitched unevenly throughout, hardly a surprise given his layoff following left knee surgery late last season and the fact he made just one rehab start.

Astros right-hander Scott Feldman (1-2) surrendered a two-run home run to Angels designated hitter C.J. Cron in the fourth inning but otherwise pitched effectively, allowing six hits while striking out three over six innings. Feldman did not issue a walk and has surrendered just one free pass over three starts and 17 2/3 innings this season.

“I think really just getting the run support was huge,” Feldman said. “I felt pretty bad giving up the home run after we scored two runs the inning before. Luckily, I limited the damage and kept it right there, and the guys came right back and got two more.”

Angels first baseman Albert Pujols smacked a solo homer off Astros right-hander Pat Neshek in the eighth inning, his 25th home run at Minute Maid Park -- the most by a visiting player. Houston right-hander Luke Gregerson twirled a perfect ninth inning to earn his second save and send the Astros on a nine-game road trip on a positive note.

As for the Angels, it was their sixth loss scoring three or fewer runs.

“Obviously, this is a slow start, but that’s the way it goes,” Pujols said. “We just need to flip the page, get on the plane, get a good night’s sleep, and play these big series coming up with Oakland and Texas.”

NOTES: Angels RHP Garrett Richards was activated from the 15-day disabled list and made his season debut, completing his return from left knee surgery last August. Richards made one rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake City last Tuesday. Richards was 13-4 with a 2.61 ERA before rupturing his left patellar tendon on Aug. 20, 2014, at Fenway Park. ... With Astros CF Jake Marisnick out of the lineup, Colby Rasmus made his second start in center field. Rasmus was primarily a center fielder before signing with the Astros during the offseason, having made 680 of his 696 career starts there. ... Starting Monday, the Angels will be in the state of California for 24 consecutive days, a stretch that includes two home stands and a six-game road trip to Oakland and San Diego.