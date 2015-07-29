Astros rally to beat Angels

HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros have made a habit of rallying to victory this season so even with the first-place Los Angeles Angels in town and an early deficit polluting the ledger, there was no cause for panic in the home dugout.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve recorded a career-high five RBIs as the Astros climbed out of a three-run hole en route to a 10-5 win over the Angels on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

Altuve posted run-scoring hits in three consecutive at-bats and finished 3-for-5 with a double and a run. He hit a game-tying single in the second inning, a go-ahead, two-run single in the fourth, and a two-run double in the sixth that provided Houston (56-45) some insurance.

“If you are able to drive in those runs in this situation against the Angels, tied or in first place, it has to be good,” Altuve said. “I want to keep doing things for my team to win.”

Catcher Hank Conger went 2-for-3 and scored three runs, and shortstop Carlos Correa reached base four times, including his ninth home run, as Houston pulled even with the Angels atop the American League West while extending its home winning streak to five games.

Angels third baseman Conor Gillaspie notched RBIs in each of his first two plate appearances, and catcher Chris Iannetta added a home run in the third that provided Los Angeles (55-44) its last lead at 5-4. However, Angels left-hander C.J. Wilson (8-8) failed to preserve the cushion, surrendering six runs on six hits and three walks over four-plus innings.

“The way C.J. pitched tonight wasn’t going to work anywhere,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He struggled. He struggled with just about everything he was trying to do.”

Four Houston relievers combined to limit the Angels to two hits over four scoreless innings in support of right-hander Collin McHugh (12-5).

What was a promising start for Wilson quickly dissolved. The Angels gave him a 4-1 lead with an RBI double from Gillaspie and a fielder’s choice grounder from shortstop Erick Aybar in the first, and RBI singles from Gillaspie and designated hitter Albert Pujols in the second.

Wilson could not stand the prosperity. He hit two batters in the second around a two-run, opposite-field homer by Astros designated hitter Chris Carter, his 17th. With two outs in that frame, Wilson surrendered the lead when Altuve delivered a run-scoring single.

The Angels again responded immediately, with Iannetta reclaiming the advantage with his eighth home run in the third. An inning later, the Astros surged ahead for good with Altuve once again victimizing Wilson.

With two outs in the fourth, Altuve singled to center, driving home Conger. Altuve then rounded first so aggressively that he lured the Angels defense into a timely rundown, enabling center fielder Jake Marisnick to score all the way from first base for a stunning 6-5 lead.

“I felt like anytime the team scores five runs for me, I feel really good about my chances,” Wilson said. “I feel like I just dropped that one right in the toilet.”

McHugh, meanwhile, rebounded to post two scoreless innings before departing. He struck out left fielder Shane Victorino with two runners on to close the fifth, capping his outing having allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks with three strikeouts over five innings.

“The Victorino at-bat was probably the at-bat of the game,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “He’s tiring, they had worked him every single inning. He’d given up multiple runs the first couple innings and then at the tail end with runners on base I went out to visit him. That’s a big strikeout there.”

NOTES: Angels CF Mike Trout sat out for just the second time this season with a sore left wrist. Trout had three hits after sustaining the injury in the fourth inning on Sunday. He underwent an MRI that did not reveal any structural damage and is day-to-day. Trout is batting .361/.459/.833 with 11 home runs and 21 RBIs in 19 games this month. ... Astros SS Jed Lowrie will return to Houston on Wednesday after making his fifth rehab start with Double-A Corpus Christi. The club is nearing a decision regarding reinstating Lowrie, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 28 after surgery on his right thumb. ... To make room for OF Shane Victorino, acquired Sunday from the Boston Red Sox, the Angels placed OF Matt Joyce on the seven-day concussion disabled list. The Angels also optioned 3B Kyle Kubitza to Triple-A Salt Lake and recalled INF/OF Efren Navarro.