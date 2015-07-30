Astros back in first with win over Angels

HOUSTON -- With the non-waiver trade deadline looming and roster composition contingent upon productivity, fringe members of the Astros roster must take advantage of each opportunity, no matter how fleeting.

Left fielder Preston Tucker and first baseman Jon Singleton socked solo home runs while right-hander Lance McCullers worked seven strong innings as the Houston Astros claimed a 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros (57-45) reclaimed sole possession of first place in the American League West for the first time since a six-game losing streak leading into the All-Star Game break cost them their perch. Houston has hit multiple home runs in a game 42 times and is 37-5 in those contests.

With the Astros potentially in the market for an outfielder or a first baseman, Tucker bashed his 10th home run of the season into the home bullpen in right-center field to open the sixth inning. Singleton chased Angels right-hander Garrett Richards (10-8) with his first homer, also into the Astros bullpen, with one out in the seventh. Singleton added an RBI single as part of a two-run eighth inning that provided insurance.

“It definitely is a weight off my shoulders,” said Singleton, who finished 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs after entering the game batting just .171 over 15 games and sporadic at-bats. “It’s definitely a good chance for me to kind of like be happy about what I did today. But I guess I can take a deep breath after tonight’s game. Just got to keep it up.”

McCullers (5-3) allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts. Four of the Angels’ hits went for extra bases, but McCullers did not issue a walk, the first time since June 8 that he did not surrender a free pass.

“We had opportunities early and couldn’t get some hits, which could have given more breathing room early,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He (McCullers) made some pitches. He had good stuff tonight. Even though we got on top 1-0 we could not expand the lead.”

After mustering just two singles over four innings against the Houston bullpen in the series opener, the Angels (55-45) managed a pair of runs in the ninth inning off Astros closer Luke Gregerson, including a solo home run from first baseman Albert Pujols, his 30th. Pujols became the sixth player in league history with 13 30-homer seasons, joining Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Babe Ruth and Mike Schmidt.

Richards retired the first seven batters he faced and worked around a pair of walks to reach the fifth inning without allowing a hit. But the middle of the Astros order orchestrated a sudden uprising in that frame, starting with a leadoff double from third baseman Luis Valbuena.

Valbuena advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored when right fielder Colby Rasmus followed with a sacrifice fly to left field. The Astros added three additional hits in the inning, with second baseman Jose Altuve securing a 2-1 lead with a two-out infield single that scored catcher Hank Conger.

“I was falling behind in the count on a lot of guys,” Richards said. “My first-pitch strikes weren’t there. It was one of those days. They’re swinging the bat well right now. Things are kind of going their way. We ran into a hot team I suppose.”

The momentum shift dovetailed nicely with McCullers’ efficiency. The Angels managed two extra-base hits in the second inning, with third baseman Conor Gillaspie adding an RBI triple two at-bats after shortstop Erick Aybar reached on a one-out double. But McCullers retired 13 of his last 15 batters, departing having thrown 99 pitches.

“I was able to get ahead a lot with it (the fastball), and when I needed I was able to locate well and get some outs so that was very big for me,” McCullers said. “These are big games for us, no dancing around it. I think we’ve played really well and we’re going to continue to play really well going forward.”

NOTES: In order to make room for OFs David DeJesus and David Murphy, both of whom were acquired via trade Tuesday, the Angels optioned OF Daniel Robertson and INF/OF Efren Navarro to Triple-A Salt Lake. Both DeJesus and Murphy were in the starting lineup, with DeJesus playing center field and Murphy manning left. ... Angels CF Mike Trout missed his second consecutive start because of a sore left wrist. Trout was available as a defensive replacement but did not participate in batting practice. He remains day-to-day. ... Astros 3B Jed Lowrie will be activated from the 60-day disabled list on Thursday and will start at third base in the series finale against the Angels. Lowrie has been on the DL since April 28 following surgery to repair a right thumb ligament tear. The Astros have designated RHP Roberto Hernandez for assignment to make room for Lowrie.