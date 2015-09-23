Angels pull closer to Astros after 6-5 win

HOUSTON -- If the Los Angeles Angels are to complete their remarkable recovery from a forgettable August and run down the Houston Astros in pursuit of the second American League wild card, veterans will lead their charge.

Third baseman David Freese delivered a two-strike, two-out, two-run double during a three-run eighth inning to help the Angels to a 6-5 win over the Astros in the rubber match of a critical three-game set Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.

Freese pushed the Angels (78-74) in front to stay with his blast to left-center field off Astros right-hander Pat Neshek, a long, majestic drive that just eluded leaping Astros left fielder Colby Rasmus at the wall.

Freese’s homer brought home center fielder Mike Trout, who doubled against Will Harris (5-5) leading off the eighth, and pinch-runner Collin Cowgill to erase the Astros’ 4-3 lead. Angels catcher Carlos Perez, a former Astros farmhand, added a key insurance RBI single that chased Neshek.

“I think it’s nice when you hear the crowd because it kind of reminds you to take a breath and relax,” Freese said of the pennant pressure. “I‘m not saying that’s why I got a hit. But when you hear the crowd, it kind of hits you to understand the moment and pinpoint on your objective, which is to put a good AB together.”

The Angels closed to within 1 1/2 games of the Astros (80-73) with consecutive one-run wins and a 6-4 record on their 10-game road trip.

“We’re scratching and clawing trying to find ways to be one up at the end, if not more,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “We’re taking a few body blows this month and we’ll respond favorably. We always have.”

A half-inning before the Angels reclaimed what had once been a 3-0 lead, the Astros fashioned a dramatic two-out rally of their own.

Right fielder George Springer, whose RBI single in the fifth inning scored catcher Max Stassi and snapped an Astros dry spell with runners in scoring position, slapped a two-run, two-out triple the opposite way to right off Angels right-hander Trevor Gott (3-2).

Jake Marisnick and second baseman Jose Altuve, who was intentionally walked ahead of Springer, scored to give the Astros the lead they carried into the eighth.

“Any time you don’t come out on top, it’s tough. But you see what you have to do to win,” said Springer, who finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs. “One pitch, one at-bat here or there and it’s a different ballgame.”

The Angels grabbed the lead in their first at-bat for a second consecutive game, with first baseman C.J. Cron delivering a two-run single with two outs in the first inning off Astros right-hander Mike Fiers.

Fiers did not allow another hit until the fifth when right fielder Kole Calhoun smacked a solo home run to right field with one out.

Angels closer Huston Street posted his 40th save despite allowing an RBI single to Astros shortstop Carlos Correa in the ninth that scored Altuve with two outs.

Street responded by getting third baseman Jed Lowrie, whose homer off Street on Sept. 13 capped an improbable comeback win, to ground out and keep the Angels’ playoff hopes afloat.

”Overall, we’re playing a lot better baseball as we made the turn into September than we did in August,“ Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. ”We’re doing a lot more things on the field that hopefully are going to put the game on our terms and then give us a chance to hold leads.

“When we’ve got a lead this series for the most part we’ve held it. Springer got a big hit for them and we answered right back, and that was a good sign.”

NOTES: The Astros recalled 1B Jon Singleton from Triple-A Fresno to bolster their left-handed power off the bench. Singleton hit .254/.359/.505 with 22 home runs and 83 RBIs in 102 games with the Grizzlies. In 111 games spanning two seasons with the Astros before Wednesday, Singleton was batting .172/.289/.333 with 14 homers and 50 RBIs. He struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. ... Angels RHP Huston Street secured sole possession of 20th place on the career saves list with his 315th, passing RHP Robb Nen. Street has 40 saves this season, one off his career high of 41 set last season with the Angels and Padres. ... Astros CF Carlos Gomez ran the bases on Tuesday with the greatest vigor since being sidelined by an intercostal strain on Sept. 12. While Gomez isn’t ready to hit, he could serve as a pinch runner or defensive replacement in the near future.