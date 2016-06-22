Gonzalez helps Astros complete sweep of Angels

HOUSTON -- The ridiculous distance to Tal's Hill in center field was disadvantageous to Houston Astros first baseman Marwin Gonzalez in his third at-bat, but when the confines proved friendly in the eighth inning, the timing could not have been more ideal for both Gonzalez and the Astros.

Gonzalez tripled to deep center field in the eighth to set the table for a critical rally as the Astros capped a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with a 3-2 comeback win on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.

Gonzalez plated George Springer with his 435-foot blast that drove Angels center fielder Shane Robinson into the wall atop Tal's Hill. Gonzalez took Robinson to the foot of Tal's Hill in the sixth but Robinson made the catch 415 feet from home plate for the first out of that frame.

"Yeah, I thought that he was going to catch it," Gonzalez said of Robinson. "Everybody knows that it's like 436 to center field so I (knew) for sure that I wasn't going to hit it out that far. I was just hoping for the ball to fall and, well, we got it."

Said Robinson of Tal's Hill: "I mean, I know it's there. Kind of slowed me down just a little bit at the end of the play. Just kind of out of my reach. Just trying to make the play for (Angels right-hander Matt) Shoemaker out there and just unfortunate that I couldn't get there."

The Astros (37-36) tacked on a critical insurance run when Carlos Correa drove home Gonzalez with a fielder's choice grounder to saddle Shoemaker (3-8) with the loss despite his stellar effort. Shoemaker did not allow a hit until there were two outs in the fourth inning and carried a shutout into the sixth before Jose Altuve smacked a solo home run, his 12th, immediately after Gonzalez's deep fly out to Robinson.

Shoemaker allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over 7 1/3 innings to continue his recent run of solid work.

"He's making pitches, he's bringing everything into the game, he's pitching extraordinary baseball, we just haven't given him the run support," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

Given that lack of support, Shoemaker was unable to stop the Astros from rallying to victory in their final at-bat for a second consecutive game. Houston set up the sweep with a walk-off win on Tuesday night and extended its winning streak to a season-high-tying five games.

Luke Gregerson (2-1) earned the win in relief for a second consecutive game while fellow Astros right-hander Will Harris tallied his sixth save.

Harris surrendered a run on three consecutive one-out singles in the ninth but was the beneficiary of a baserunning gaffe by Yunel Escobar, who was thrown out by Astros left fielder Colby Rasmus after overrunning second base as Kole Calhoun drove home Robinson. Harris got Mike Trout to line out to Rasmus to cap the Astros' 5-1 homestand.

The Angels (31-41) generated several early scoring chances against Astros right-hander Lance McCullers but were 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position entering the ninth inning and stranded 10 baserunners.

McCullers issued a leadoff walk in the second before retiring three batters in succession. The Angels loaded the bases in the third after Escobar delivered an RBI single that scored catcher Jett Bandy, but McCullers struck out C.J. Cron and Jefry Marte to snuff that threat.

Bandy and Robinson managed two-out singles in the fourth, Calhoun led off the fifth with a double, and Bandy singled for a third consecutive at-bat with two outs in the sixth. The Angels failed to score each time.

"If I'm facing one of their big guys I'm going to be careful and if I get behind him I'm going to kind of pitch around him and go on to the next guy," McCullers said of walking Trout in the third to load the bases. "And I was able to get a punch out and a groundout there so good pitches I guess."

NOTES: Angels DH Albert Pujols missed his second consecutive game with the left hamstring injury he suffered Sunday in Oakland. Pujols played in the series opener against the Astros on Monday, recording an RBI double while also scoring a run. Angels manager Mike Scioscia determined that Pujols needed additional rest and announced that he will be re-evaluated on Thursday. ... The Astros agreed to terms with their 2016 first-round pick, Alamo Heights High (San Antonio) RHP Forrest Whitley. The team signed him to a $3.148 million bonus, according to reports. Whitley was selected 17th overall in the first-year player draft and agreed to a deal $643,800 above slot value. ... Trout was given the day off defensively, serving as the designated hitter for the fourth time this season. Trout has made 67 starts in center field.