Astros keep rolling vs. Angels

HOUSTON -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch played the role of soothsayer when he strolled to the mound in the ninth inning on Friday night and removed Lance McCullers, informing his starter that any temporary disappointment would soon yield to pride when victory was in hand.

McCullers carried a shutout into the ninth inning in the Houston Astros' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park.

McCullers (5-4) allowed four hits and four walks while striking out a season-high-tying 10 batters. After escaping trouble in the fifth inning with a double play, McCullers retired nine consecutive batters, striking out the side in the eighth, before issuing two walks to open the ninth.

Astros closer Will Harris entered after McCullers walked Mike Trout and later allowed an RBI single to Andrelton Simmons that scored Kole Calhoun before preserving the victory with a strikeout of Ji-Man Choi. Harris earned his 10th save on the season but McCullers was the star.

"That was as effective with his fastball as he's been this season and obviously he mixed in his curveball as he usually does," Hinch said. "Early-count outs, at one point I think he retired 10, 11 in a row, I think he'd thrown 20 pitches in a row in the strike zone. He found a rhythm late in the game and I'm proud of his effort for sure."

The Astros (52-44) didn't provide McCullers much of a cushion to work with. After taking a 1-0 lead in the fifth Houston scratched across a second run off right-hander Matt Shoemaker (5-10) in the seventh.

Astros center fielder Carlos Gomez reached on a bunt single, stole second base, and advanced to third on a groundout to the right side of the infield. Gomez initially scored on a balk but that call was reversed following an umpire meeting. One batter later, Gomez scored anyway.

Right fielder George Springer, who was 0-for-3 against Shoemaker, greeted reliever Joe Smith with a first-pitch RBI single to left field. Houston extended its winning streak over the Angels (43-53) to nine games while snapping Los Angeles' six-game winning streak.

"It was pretty humid here, even though we're indoors," Angels manager Mike Scoiscia said of removing Shoemaker after 101 pitches. "A lot of things to consider, I think. Threw a lot of pitches last outing, had an extra day. We just thought he was getting a little tired there in the seventh."

What McCullers sought beyond the obvious victory was efficiency, something that had eluded him even in his more promising outings. And from the onset, McCullers appeared in line to grind out his appearance.

He pitched around a pair of hits in the first inning and a leadoff single by Simmons in the second. McCullers relied upon his defense early, erasing Simmons on an inning-ending double play off the bat of Jett Bandy before inducing Yunel Escobar to hit a ground ball that enabled McCullers to escape that one-out jam with two runners on in the fifth.

The fourth inning was the first frame in which McCullers retired all three batters he faced. Following his scare in the fifth, McCullers did so again in the sixth by tearing through the heart of the Angels order -- Calhoun, Trout and Albert Pujols -- after being presented a lead.

"We have to try to find a way to get outs because they're laying off good pitches," McCullers said. "That's what it was. We just started attacking the zone, they were patient and started getting more aggressive and I was able to get some guys out in the zone too."

Shoemaker matched zeroes with McCullers until the fifth, when Preston Tucker blasted a one-out triple that Trout failed to run down in center field. Jason Castro followed with a single to right for a 1-0 lead.

"Go back to that Castro at-bat," Shoemaker said. "If I get him out, come to the ninth inning it's a 1-1 game."

NOTES: Astros DH Preston Tucker was recalled from Triple-A Fresno, where he hit .301 with 14 doubles, eight homers and 29 RBIs in 53 games after being optioned May 15. Tucker began the season with the Astros and hit .176 with three homers and five RBIs in 33 games. ... Angels LHP Tyler Skaggs pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings for Triple-A Salt Lake Wednesday and is nearing a return to the active roster. Skaggs is scheduled to throw bullpen sessions this weekend after which time a decision will be made regarding his next start. Skaggs last pitched for the Angels on July 31, 2014, before undergoing Tommy John surgery. ... Astros 1B/DH A.J. Reed was optioned to Triple-A Fresno after batting .156 with two homers and four RBIs in 17 games following his major league debut June 25.