Angels rally in ninth inning to defeat Astros

HOUSTON -- While eight games remain in their regular season and their postseason aspirations are mathematically intact, the devastating, come-from-ahead loss the Astros suffered on Friday night felt like a fatality to their playoff legitimacy.

C.J. Cron, whose throwing error in the sixth inning was one of several self-inflicted miscues that frame, delivered a bloop single in the ninth to help the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-6, comeback victory over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

The Angels (68-86) mounted their stunning rally against Astros closer Ken Giles (2-5), starting with a leadoff single from nine-hole hitter Cliff Pennington with Houston leading 6-4. Third baseman Yunel Escobar followed with a two-run home run four batters before Cron deposited a hit into center field that scored Mike Trout.

"We want to be competitive here," said Cron, who finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs. "We want to win the games. And we haven't had a comeback like that in a while. So it was nice to score those runs in the ninth and give our team a chance for sure."

The Astros (81-73) were knocked out cold by another bloop hit, this one a three-run, two-out double off the bat of pinch-hitter Rafael Ortega. Astros shortstop Carlos Correa made a diving attempt at the ball in center but came away empty, allowing Ortega to clear the bases. Correa left the game following the play after re-aggravating a left shoulder injury that cost him four games earlier this month.

Giles recorded just one out while allowing six earned runs on three hits and three walks for his fifth blow save. The Astros lost ground in the American League wild-card picture, with the Blue Jays, Tigers and Orioles all winning earlier on Friday.

"I didn't do my job," Giles said. "I put us in a hard position right now, and right now I'm going to make up for it. I'm going to do my best to carry this team."

Astros first baseman Marwin Gonzalez delivered a game-tying two-run single to ignite a five-run sixth inning that erased the Angels' 3-1 lead. Gonzalez drove home Yuli Gurriel and Correa with his hit off Angels right-handed reliever Deolis Guerra.

Angels starter Alex Meyer had limited Houston to one run over five innings before allowing three of the four batters he faced in the sixth to reach base. Tyler White followed Gonzalez with a pinch RBI single before Gonzalez scored on a throwing error by Cron and pinch-runner Jake Marisnick came home on a passed ball.

"I don't want to make any excuses for anything," Meyer said. "Obviously I haven't pitched into the sixth inning for a long time. But you've just got to execute pitches late in the game. If I was tired, it doesn't mean I shouldn't be able to execute pitches."

Astros right-hander Doug Fister managed to work at least five innings for just the second time over his last six starts. He encountered trouble in the second inning, surrendering back-to-back doubles to Albert Pujols and Cron that enabled the Angels to take a 1-0 lead. Two batters after Cron drove home Pujols, Nick Buss doubled over sprawling right fielder George Springer to plate Cron for a 2-0 lead.

Trout scored the third Angels run in the sixth. When he scored their seventh run in the ninth, the tenor of the contest and the Astros' season had changed drastically.

"Just a tough loss for this time of the year (in) that fashion," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "We have six outs and our two primary relievers (available) and you feel really good about the position we were in."

NOTES: Astros RHP Lance McCullers emerged from his first bullpen session without complications and will continue with his throwing program. McCullers tossed a 30-pitch bullpen on Thursday and is scheduled for another on Sunday or Monday. McCullers was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 3 with right elbow discomfort. ... Angels RHP Garrett Richards had a "great" bullpen session recently, one that left both Angels manager Mike Scioscia and pitching coach Charles Nagy highly optimistic. Richards appears poised to pitch in the instructional league as part of his comeback from a right ulnar collateral ligament injury that resulted in his landing on the disabled list on May 6. ... The Angels aren't committing to a pitch count for RHP Alex Meyer but rather allowing him to pitch for as long as he's effective. In recording his first career victory on Sunday against the Blue Jays, Meyer threw what was then a season-high 79 pitches over five shutout innings. He eclipsed that total with 82 pitches on Friday night.