Big finish propels Angels past Astros

HOUSTON -- Just when it appeared that Albert Pujols, Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels had done enough critical damage to the Houston's fading playoff hopes, they mounted another late-inning rally to push the Astros one step closer to elimination.

Pujols stroked a game-tying single in the eighth inning and C.J. Cron followed with a sacrifice fly that capped the Angels' four-run frame and fueled their 10-4 comeback win over the Astros on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

The Angels (69-86) erased a three-run deficit in the latter innings for a second consecutive game, this time rallying against Astros right-handers Chris Devenski and Luke Gregerson. The Angels strung together five consecutive singles to turn the tables on Devenski, who struck out five batters in his first two innings of relief.

Kole Calhoun chased Devenski with an RBI single that scored pinch-hitter Rafael Ortega and cut the deficit to 4-2. Trout and Pujols added run-scoring hits off Gregerson (4-2), with Pujols driving in Calhoun to tie the game. Cron hit a fly ball to shallow center field that required a diving catch from Jake Marisnick, which in turn enabled Trout to score with ease from third base following a Gregerson wild pitch.

"I think the biggest thing is when we have guys in scoring position we drive them in," said Trout, who finished 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored. "We're getting a chance to, when there's guys on base, get some hits."

Calhoun went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored while Pujols finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk. The Angels piled on with five insurance runs in the ninth inning to move within one win of completing a four-game series sweep on Sunday.

The Astros (81-74) wasted another strong start from right-hander Brad Peacock by squandering a 4-1 lead that came courtesy of a George Springer RBI triple in the seventh and a subsequent run-scoring single from Yuli Gurriel. The Astros dropped three games behind the Orioles for the second American League wild card slot.

"This is not how we drew up the start of this homestand," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "It's not something that maybe is expected. But we can't do anything about it. We've got to show up for work tomorrow and put our best foot forward and try to get a win."

Peacock had filled in admirably for Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel, surrendering four earned runs over three starts and 15 innings. By the middle of the third inning, Peacock had retired all nine batters he faced, producing two strikeouts in the first and third innings to maintain his surprising effectiveness.

The Angels mustered a two-out rally against Peacock in the fourth, with Pujols following a Trout walk with a double to right-center. But that was a hiccup, for Peacock recovered to strike out Cron before retiring the Angels in order in the fifth.

Before giving way to Devenski, Peacock allowed one hit and two walks with a season-high seven strikeouts in five innings. He lowered his ERA to 2.25 in four September starts and handed a 2-1 lead to a bullpen that had been utterly reliable.

But just as they did against Gregerson and Astros closer Ken Giles on Friday night, the Angels found some late-inning magic via a series of quality at-bats.

"We put together some good at-bats in the eighth and ninth and got some key hits late against some guys that have thrown the ball pretty well for those guys," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "Sometimes you're going to get those hits to fall in and we did the last two innings for sure."

Said Devenski, who entered the series with a 1.35 ERA as a reliever before surrendering three runs on four hits over 2 1/3 innings: "It was tough. I didn't go out there and do my job. We didn't pull off the 'W.' There's always tomorrow."

NOTES: Astros RHP Ken Giles suffered a right wrist contusion after being struck on by a line drive during early batting practice. Giles was carted off the field and subsequent x-rays came back negative. Giles was saddled with his fifth blown save on Friday night, allowing six runs, three hits and three walks in the ninth inning. ... Angels C Jett Bandy returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Sept. 17 after departing against the Blue Jays with back spasms. Bandy did enter in the ninth inning on Friday night as a defensive replacement. ... Astros SS Carlos Correa was back in the lineup despite suffering a re-aggravation of his left shoulder injury in the ninth inning on Friday night. Correa missed four games earlier this month with left shoulder inflammation.