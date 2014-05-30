Preview: Angels at Athletics

The Los Angeles Angels are trying to chase down Oakland in the American League West and get a chance to narrow the gap or pass the host Athletics in a three-game set that begins Friday. Los Angeles moved within 1 1/2 games of the Athletics after beating Seattle on Thursday and has been playing solid baseball with 14 wins over its last 20 games. Oakland has lost six of its last eight contests after falling to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

The Athletics won two of three from the Angels in mid-April, with all three games decided by one run and the teams splitting two extra-inning affairs. Los Angeles outfielder Mike Trout had three hits and two RBIs in Thursday’s 7-5 victory over Seattle and has four multi-hit outings during a 10-game hitting streak. Oakland left 14 men on base in Thursday’s 5-4 loss to the Tigers and went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Garrett Richards (4-1, 3.00 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Drew Pomeranz (4-2, 1.38)

Richards got a no-decision against Kansas City in his last turn when he allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings. He has gone seven innings in four consecutive starts and seven of 10 overall. Richards took a no-decision against Oakland on April 15 when he allowed five runs and eight hits in seven innings and is 0-2 with a 5.29 ERA in nine career appearances (five starts) against the Athletics.

Pomeranz lost to Toronto in his last start when he gave up two runs, five hits and four walks in four innings. He won his previous three outings, pitching five shutout innings in each and allowing a total of eight hits. Pomeranz hasn’t given up a run in 14 innings at home this season while allowing five hits.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics SS Jed Lowrie (neck) was limited to pinch-hitting duties on Thursday and is hopeful of being in Friday’s lineup.

2. Angels OF-DH Raul Ibanez, who hit 29 homers last year, has only three this season and hasn’t gone deep since April 13.

3. Oakland OF Brandon Moss is 6-for-16 with a homer and three doubles against Richards.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Angels 3