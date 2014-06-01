Preview: Angels at Athletics

The Los Angeles Angels had no answers for Yoenis Cespedes on Saturday as Oakland’s left fielder proved to be a thorn in their side both at the plate and in the field. Los Angeles needs to find a solution to avoid being swept as it visits the Athletics for the finale of their three-game series on Sunday. Cespedes was a dominant force in Saturday’s 11-3 victory, throwing out two runners at the plate in the second inning before going 3-for-5 with a double, a two-run triple and a three-run homer.

Oakland has had its way with the Angels’ pitching staff, totaling 20 runs and 20 hits over the first two games of the series. Los Angeles has been unable to avoid the big inning, as the Athletics scored five runs in the first Friday before staging six- and four-run rallies in the seventh and eighth frames, respectively, the following night. Los Angeles hopes Mike Trout can return to the lineup to try to extend his hitting streak to 12 games after the budding superstar skipped Saturday’s contest with a stiff back.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (6-3, 2.99 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (5-1, 2.31)

Weaver posted his sixth victory in seven decisions Tuesday, when he yielded three runs and seven hits in six innings at Seattle. It marked the first time in eight starts the 31-year-old allowed more than two runs. Weaver has pitched well against Oakland over his career, going 11-7 with a 2.23 ERA and two shutouts.

Gray settled for a no-decision against Detroit on Tuesday after surrendering four runs and eight hits in six innings. The 24-year-old allowed more than three runs for the first time in 11 starts this season but remained unbeaten over his last six outings (2-0). Gray has made one start and one relief appearance versus the Angels in his career, giving up a total of one run and six hits over eight frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland 1B Brandon Moss sat out Saturday’s game after leaving the series opener with a mild left calf strain and also is expected to miss Sunday’s contest.

2. The Angels designated LHP Wade LeBlanc for assignment Saturday, one day after he worked 6 1/3 innings of relief.

3. Los Angeles OF Josh Hamilton went 2-for-5 in the second game of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday and hopes to be activated in time for Tuesday’s game at Houston.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Athletics 1