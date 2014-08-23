Preview: Angels at Athletics

The Los Angeles Angels came into the weekend with a chance to open up a big lead in the American League West but squandered their first opportunity. The Angels will try to even the three-game set when they visit the Oakland Athletics again Saturday. The Athletics got a great performance from Sonny Gray and held on for a 5-3 victory in Friday’s opener, tightening the division race to a one-game gap.

Los Angeles’ four-game winning streak came to an end with the loss, but the Angels can draw some positives from Mike Trout and Josh Hamilton both homering in the contest. Trout entered the contest in a 5-for-36 slump but recorded two hits, while Hamilton has driven in at least one run in three straight games to pull out of a lengthy slump. Oakland, which entered the series with losses in eight of its previous 10 games, can take the lead in the division back with six of the next nine games against Los Angeles.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (10-8, 4.59 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Jon Lester (13-8, 2.58)

Wilson struggled through 5 1/3 innings at Boston on Monday, allowing one run on five hits and five walks, but picked up his second straight win. The 33-year-old is clawing his way out of a stretch that saw him fail to earn a win or post a quality start in five straight outings. Wilson is making his first start of 2014 against Oakland but went 4-0 with a 2.60 ERA in five starts against the division rivals last season.

Lester suffered his first loss since coming over at the trade deadline when he was reached for four runs — three earned — in six innings at Atlanta on Sunday. The 30-year-old has allowed three earned runs in three of his four starts with the Athletics after yielding two or fewer in his final eight outings with Boston. Lester is 4-2 with a 4.44 ERA in eight career regular-season starts against Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics CF Coco Crisp has driven in a run in four straight games and has five extra-base hits in that span.

2. Oakland LHP Sean Doolittle allowed two hits and a walk Friday but was not charged with a run for the 12th straight appearance.

3. Los Angeles INF Gordon Beckham, acquired from Chicago on Thursday, is expected to join the team Saturday.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Angels 3