Preview: Angels at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics can move closer to securing an American League wild-card berth when they host the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon in the finale of a three-game set. Oakland is tied with the Kansas City Royals for the two wild-card spots and just needs to finish ahead of the struggling Seattle Mariners to be part of the postseason. The Athletics are three games ahead of the Mariners with five regular-season games remaining.

The Angels are the AL West champs and are 2 1/2 games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles for homefield advantage throughout the AL playoffs. Los Angeles has thrived since obtaining Huston Street to solidify the back end of the bullpen and Street recorded his 40th save  24 with San Diego, 16 with the Angels  in Tuesdays 2-0 victory to reach that total for the first time in his career. Athletics outfielder Josh Reddick (three) and second baseman Eric Sogard (two) combined for five of the teams seven hits in Tuesdays loss.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (5-9, 3.98 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Jon Lester (16-10, 2.41)

Santiago has pitched just three total innings over his last two starts and has pitched fewer than six in six consecutive starts. He was torched for seven runs (six earned) in one inning against Texas last Friday. Santiago has three no-decisions against Oakland this season to go with a 1.00 ERA and is 1-2 with a 2.39 ERA in six career appearances (four starts) against the Athletics.

Lester is 6-3 with a 2.20 ERA in 10 starts with the Athletics and has won each of his last three turns. He gave up one run and five hits in seven innings to defeat Philadelphia in his last start. Lester is 4-3 with a 3.94 ERA in 10 career starts against the Angels and is 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts this season, both occurring since he joined Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics CF Coco Crisp is just 5-for-31 over his last eight games.

2. Los Angeles SS Erick Aybar is 7-for-20 against Lester, while CF Mike Trout is just 1-for-9.

3. Oakland INF Alberto Callaspo is 4-for-10 against Santiago, while 3B Josh Donaldson is just 1-for-11.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Angels 1