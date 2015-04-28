Preview: Athletics at Angels

(Updated: ADDS Josh Hamilton officially traded to Rangers in Para 2)

Los Angeles Angels ace Jered Weaver is facing the prospect of a winless April as he steps on the mound against the host Oakland Athletics in Tuesday’s opener of a three-game series. Weaver is winless through four starts for the first time in his career and one of the outings was a no-decision in the Angels’ 9-2 loss to Oakland on Wednesday.

Sonny Gray picked up the victory in the first matchup with Weaver and will again be the opposing hurler. Gray allowed one run and two hits in seven innings and now looks to help the Athletics break a four-game losing streak. The teams split the recent four-game set in Anaheim and both clubs have below-.500 records as the Houston Astros continue to lead the American League West. The Angels had a three-game winning streak halted by Texas on Sunday and officially dealt troubled outfielder Josh Hamilton to the Rangers on Monday.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (0-2, 5.24 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (2-0, 1.91)

Weaver allowed one run and eight hits in six innings in the recent start against Oakland. He has fared well against the Athletics by going 13-9 with a 2.46 ERA in 31 career starts. Weaver has served up four homers this season after giving up a career-worst 27 in 2014.

Gray struck out a season-high seven against the Angels and has pitched seven or more innings in three of his four starts. He is holding hitters to a collective .196 average and has an 0.88 WHIP. Gray is 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA in seven career appearances (six starts) against Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels LF Matt Joyce is 1-for-27 over his past nine contests.

2. Athletics RF Josh Reddick is 12-for-26 over his last eight games.

3. Los Angeles 1B Albert Pujols is 1-for-16 against Gray.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Angels 2