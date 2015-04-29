Preview: Angels at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics halted a four-game losing streak in the opener and attempt to defeat visiting Los Angeles for the second straight night when they host the Angels on Wednesday. The Athletics used a five-run first inning for a fast start in the opener to post a 6-2 victory and put an end to their skid.

Brett Lawrie’s three-run homer capped a five-run first inning for Oakland and starting pitcher Sonny Gray tossed eight strong innings to protect the lead. Athletics right fielder Josh Reddick continued his torrid hitting by going 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs and is 14-for-30 with two homers and nine RBIs over his last nine games. Angels center fielder Mike Trout struck out three times in four hitless at-bats and is just 5-for-34 over the last 10 games. Los Angeles has scored just 17 runs while splitting its last six contests.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (2-1, 6.46 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (1-1, 2.12)

Shoemaker is back from a stint on the bereavement list and will be making his first start since being roughed up by Oakland on April 20. He allowed five runs and seven hits in three-plus innings and was touched up for a three-run homer by Stephen Vogt and a solo shot by Marcus Semien in his worst effort of the season. Shoemaker is 1-1 with a 4.35 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against the Athletics.

Hahn missed his last start due to a blister issue and is pitching for the first time since April 18. He pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-hit shutout ball in that outing against Kansas City before leaving after 65 pitches due to soreness in his middle finger. Hahn has issued just three walks in 17 innings and sports a 0.94 WHIP.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels 1B Albert Pujols has gone eight games without homering and has just nine RBIs.

2. Oakland DH Billy Butler is 1-for-15 over the past four games.

3. Los Angeles C Chris Iannetta (cut finger on throwing hand) sat out the opener but might play Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Athletics 7, Angels 3