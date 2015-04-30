Preview: Angels at Athletics

The Los Angeles Angels may not know the status of Albert Pujols until close to game time when they conclude a three-game series against the host Oakland Athletics on Thursday. Pujols left Wednesday’s 6-3 victory with a left hamstring injury that occurred in the sixth inning when he was jogging to first base after hitting a single.

Los Angeles center fielder Mike Trout homered and had three RBIs on Wednesday as the Angels bounced back after losing the series opener. Trout was only 5-for-34 over the previous 10 games and struck out three times in four hitless at-bats Tuesday. The Athletics were only 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position on Wednesday while falling for the fifth time in six games. Right fielder Josh Reddick is swinging a hot bat by going 15-for-33 over the last 10 contests.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Garrett Richards (1-1, 3.75 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (0-1, 0.71)

Richards is making his third start since completing recuperations from last year’s season-ending knee injury. He pitched superbly in his last outing as he allowed two runs and three hits in seven innings while beating Texas. Richards is 1-3 with a 5.62 ERA in 11 career appearances (seven starts) against Oakland.

Chavez is making his second start of the season and he lost to the Angels on April 23 in his first one. He allowed just one hit in six innings but Los Angeles right fielder Kole Calhoun hit a two-run homer in the third inning with one of the runs being unearned. Chavez is 1-4 with a 3.57 ERA in 14 career appearances (three starts) against the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reddick is 5-for-12 with three walks against Richards, while DH Billy Butler is hitless in eight at-bats.

2. Pujols is 7-for-16 with a homer against Chavez.

3. Oakland SS Marcus Semien was 3-for-4 and scored twice Wednesday and is 12-for-29 over the last seven games.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Athletics 3