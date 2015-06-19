FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Angels at Athletics
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 20, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Angels at Athletics

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Oakland Athletics enjoyed quite the power surge before seeing their four-game winning streak come to an end with a thud in their last outing. The American League West cellar-dwelling Athletics look to dust themselves off and attempt to make some hay within the division when they open a three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Oakland, which had outscored its foes by a 39-9 margin prior to Thursday’s 3-1 setback to San Diego, has dropped six of the 10 meetings this season with Los Angeles - including two of three last weekend. Sonny Gray bested Matt Shoemaker in the series finale on Sunday, and the two right-handers will return to the mound to begin this set. Billy Burns went 1-for-3 versus Shoemaker in their last meeting, and is 14-for-39 with eight runs scored and five RBIs during his nine-game hitting streak. Speaking of a solid display at the plate, Mike Trout ripped an RBI triple on Thursday to hit safely for the 11th time in 12 contests as the Angels posted a 7-1 triumph to salvage a split of their four-game, home-and-home interleague series with Arizona.

TV: 9:35 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (4-5, 4.85 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (8-3, 1.60)

Shoemaker allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits in 5 2/3 innings on Sunday to take the loss in an 8-1 setback to Oakland. The losing decision against the Athletics was the second one this season for the 28-year-old, who permitted five runs on seven hits in three frames in a 6-3 setback on April 20. Shoemaker has kept the ball in the park in each of his last four outings after permitting nine homers in his previous four.

Gray improved to 5-1 in his career versus Los Angeles after yielding one unearned run on five hits while striking out nine in 7 2/3 innings on Sunday. The 25-year-old has allowed just four earned runs and issued four walks against 31 strikeouts en route to posting a 4-1 mark in his last five outings. Sluggers Albert Pujols and Trout are each batting .182 (4-for-22) in their careers versus Gray while Chris Iannetta is 0-for-10 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland 3B Brett Lawrie is 9-for-21 with five RBIs in his last six contests.

2. Angels SS Erick Aybar is mired in a 1-for-27 stretch in his last seven games.

3. Athletics 1B Ike Davis (quad) could return to the lineup on Friday after being sidelined since May 13.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Angels 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.