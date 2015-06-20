Preview: Angels at Athletics

Veteran Albert Pujols isn’t showing any signs of slowing down - heck, the 35-year-old is heating up considerably by belting nine of his American League-leading 20 homers in the month of June. After his latest blast resulted in a grand slam in the series opener, Pujols and the Los Angeles Angels look to keep their good fortune going against the Oakland Athletics when the AL West rivals continue their three-game set Saturday at O.co Coliseum.

Pujols’ line-drive shot highlighted an eight-run seventh inning and enabled the three-time Most Valuable Player to reach the 20-homer plateau for the 14th time in his first 15 seasons, joining Chipper Jones, Frank Robinson, Hank Aaron, Eddie Mathews and Willie Mays. The Angels have erupted for 19 runs in winning their last two contests after mustering just 11 in their previous five (2-3). Oakland hasn’t been shy in the run-scoring department, either, amassing 47 in its last six contests (4-2). Ben Zobrist, who belted a three-run homer in Friday’s 12-7 loss, is 10-for-20 in his last five games overall and 7-for-21 in his career versus Saturday starter Jered Weaver.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (4-7, 4.65 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (4-5, 3.62)

Weaver suffered his third straight setback on Monday after allowing five runs on eight hits in seven innings in a 7-3 setback to Arizona. The 32-year-old has been undone by the home-run ball of late, permitting six in his losing skid after yielding just 10 in his previous 11 outings. Weaver fell to 13-10 in his career versus Oakland on April 28 after getting blitzed for six runs on as many hits in seven innings of a 6-2 setback.

Hahn recorded his second win in three trips to the mound on Monday after yielding one run on three hits in 6 2/3 innings in a 9-1 triumph over San Diego. The 25-year-old has allowed just three homers in 13 starts this season, but one ball left in the yard on April 29 and he departed with a no-decision in his last meeting with the Angels. Hahn permitted three runs on four hits in five innings in that contest.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland CF Billy Burns had an RBI single among his three hits and is 17-for-44 with 10 runs scored and six RBIs during his 10-game hitting streak.

2. Los Angeles has won seven of the 11 meetings thus far with its AL West rival.

3. Athletics C Stephen Vogt went deep for his 13th homer on Friday, matching his sum total from the previous two seasons.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Athletics 4