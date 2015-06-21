Preview: Angels at Athletics

Stephen Vogt looks to complete a stellar weekend when his Oakland Athletics and visiting Los Angeles Angels square off in the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday. After recording a homer and three RBIs in a 12-7 setback on Friday, Vogt had an RBI double among his three hits the following day in Oakland’s 4-1 triumph.

Vogt is 3-for-10 in his career versus Sunday starter Garrett Richards, but rookie Billy Burns will be receiving his first look at the right-hander. The speedy Burns is 5-for-10 in the series and 19-for-49 with 10 runs scored and six RBIs during his 11-game hitting streak. The offense certainly has been a welcome sight for the American League West cellar-dwelling Athletics, who erupted for 51 runs en route to winning five of their last seven. Los Angeles’ Johnny Giavotella recorded his third straight two-hit performance on Saturday and has four RBIs and three runs scored in his last three contests.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Garrett Richards (7-4. 3.59 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (3-4, 2.84)

Richards won his second straight contest in impressive fashion on Tuesday, allowing one unearned run and four hits in seven innings of a 4-1 triumph over Arizona. The 27-year-old was equally as strong in his lone start this season versus Oakland on April 30, yielding one run on four hits in six frames to pick up the win in his team’s 6-5 victory. Richards, however, owns a 2-3 career mark with a 5.10 ERA against the Athletics.

Kazmir followed up his first victory in nearly two months with a no-decision against San Diego on Tuesday. The 31-year-old didn’t help himself by balking in a run in the fifth before finishing the inning to conclude his performance. Kazmir was blitzed in his last meeting with the Angels, yielding six runs and four walks in 1 1/3 innings to pick up the loss against one of his former teams.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles SS Erick Aybar is 3-for-8 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the last two games after going 1-for-27 in his previous seven.

2. The Athletics have committed seven of their majors-high 70 errors in their last three games.

3. The Angels have won seven of 12 meetings this season and 14 of the last 20.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Athletics 3