Preview: Angels at Athletics

It might be time to panic for the Los Angeles Angels, who have lost eight of their last 10 to fall three games behind Texas for the second American League wild-card spot. The Angels and their struggling offense look to get untracked Monday in the start of a three-game series against the host Oakland Athletics, who have won two straight but still own the American League’s worst record.

The Angels have scored a total of seven runs in their last five games and dropped to .500 for the first time since June 26 with Sunday’s 9-2 loss to Cleveland. Center fielder Mike Trout snapped a lengthy slump by going 4-for-4 with an RBI on Sunday, but the Angels need more production from Albert Pujols, who has three hits in his last 22 at-bats. Los Angeles would do well to get deep into Oakland’s bullpen after five relievers were used in Sunday’s 11-inning, 7-4 win over Arizona. Sean Doolittle, who missed most of the season with a shoulder injury, struck out two in a scoreless inning Sunday and appears close to reclaiming his role as the team’s closer.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (7-8, 3.13 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Felix Doubront (1-1, 3.70)

Santiago suffered his second straight loss last Wednesday, when he allowed five runs – including three home runs – while throwing 105 pitches over 4 1/3 innings against Detroit. The 27-year-old has struggled since making the All-Star game, allowing 27 runs (24 earned) over his last eight starts covering 41 1/3 innings. Santiago is 3-2 with a 2.08 ERA in nine career games (seven starts) against Oakland, including 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in his last six games.

Doubront had his scheduled Saturday start pushed back a few days after leaving last Monday’s game against Seattle in the second inning with a right foot contusion. The 27-year-old is set to make his fifth appearance and third start with the Athletics since being acquired from Toronto in late July. Doubront, who last faced Los Angeles as a member of the Red Sox on July 5, 2013, owns a 1-1 mark and 3.29 ERA in three career games (two starts) against the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels have won 14 of the last 20 meetings against the Athletics.

2. Oakland C Stephen Vogt is 6-for-9 with two home runs and four RBI over the last two games.

3. Angels 3B David Freese (broken right finger) is expected to be activated when rosters expand Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Athletics 6