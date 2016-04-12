Preview: Angels at Athletics

Albert Pujols likely will return to his regular role as Los Angeles’ designated hitter Tuesday as the Angels continue their three-game series against the host Oakland Athletics, but the 36-year-old hasn’t put his first baseman’s glove away for good. Pujols made his first start of the season at first base Monday and recorded a rare stolen base as the Angels won 4-1 to snap Oakland’s three-game winning streak.

C.J. Cron figures to serve as the Angels’ primary first baseman, but manager Mike Scioscia said he’ll give Pujols occasional starts as long as the slugger’s surgically repaired right foot holds up. “We certainly don’t want to push it; we’re going to be conservative,” Scioscia told reporters. “But he knows his body. We’ll listen to how he feels.” Staying healthy is also an ongoing issue for Oakland center fielder Coco Crisp, who could rest Tuesday after starting three straight games. The 36-year-old native of Los Angeles was limited to 44 games last season because of a neck injury but has worked his way into a platoon with Billy Burns in center while hitting .261 with a home run and two stolen bases in the team’s first seven games.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (0-1, 3.38)

Santiago drew praise from Pujols after yielding three runs (two earned) and striking out seven in six innings against Texas on Thursday. “He was awesome,” Pujols told reporters. “His velocity was up, he was pumping 93, 94 consistently, pounding the strike zone and using his cutter and changeup.” Jed Lowrie is hitless in 18 at-bats against the 28-year-old, who is 3-3 with a 3.14 ERA in 11 career games (nine starts) against Oakland.

Graveman turned in a solid outing in his season debut Thursday while holding the White Sox to two runs on three hits over 5 1/3 innings. The Alabama native is riding a six-game losing streak dating to last season with a 5.52 ERA over the nine-start stretch. Pujols is 4-for-6 with a home run against the 25-year-old, who is 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA in two career starts against the Angels, including eight innings of one-run ball June 13, 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels have won nine of the last 12 meetings against Oakland.

2. Oakland LHP Felix Doubront is scheduled to undergo Tommy John elbow surgery Tuesday.

3. The Angels purchased the contract of LHP Greg Mahle from Triple-A Salt Lake.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Angels 4