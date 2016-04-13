Preview: Angels at Athletics

The Los Angeles Angels are beginning to bust out of their early season batting slump as they try for a three-game sweep in Oakland against the Athletics on Wednesday. Geovany Soto provided the big blast in Tuesday’s 5-4 victory with a two-run homer in the ninth inning, while first baseman Albert Pujols contributed a two-run double to raise his average to .167 and help Los Angeles record its third straight victory after a 1-4 start in which it scored nine runs.

The Angels (4-4) also are receiving little from center fielder Mike Trout, who went 0-for-4 on Tuesday and is batting .185 with nine strikeouts in 27 at-bats. Oakland (4-5) already has played six one-run games this year and is a respectable 3-3 after going a franchise-worst 19-35 in such contests last season. The Athletics are receiving an unexpected power boost from shortstop Marcus Semien, who has three home runs this season after belting two Tuesday for his second career multi-homer game. Los Angeles’ Matt Shoemaker hopes to bounce back from a rough start to open 2016 and opposes Eric Surkamp, whose season debut was his first major league start since 2013.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (0-1, 18.00 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Eric Surkamp (0-0, 4.15)

Shoemaker allowed the first five batters to reach base and permitted six runs and seven hits in three innings of a 7-3 loss to Texas on Friday. “I was really looking forward to it, especially after last year didn’t get off on the right foot,” the 29-year-old Michigan native told reporters. “But that’s the positive thing too, it’s just one. Long season, hopefully 30-plus more starts. Have a lot of good ones after this.” Shoemaker is 2-2 with a 4.68 ERA in seven games (six starts) versus Oakland, including 1-2, 6.04 in five starts last season.

Surkamp received a no-decision after yielding two runs and four hits while throwing 81 pitches in 4 1/3 innings of a 3-2 victory in Seattle on Friday. The 28-year-old Ohio native, who was signed to a minor-league deal during the offseason, has made eight career starts — six with San Francisco in 2011 — among his 44 appearances. Surkamp appears to be holding the No. 5 spot in the rotation until Jesse Hahn returns from Triple-A Nashville in game shape.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland manager Bob Melvin has started DH Billy Butler (.200) only against left-handers this season, but might consider inserting him into Wednesday’s lineup as he is 5-for-13 with two walks against Shoemaker.

2. Pujols’ two RBIs moved him into 23rd on the all-time list with 1,703 — passing Reggie Jackson — while his 584th double broke a tie with Robin Yount for 19th.

3. Athletics RHP Ryan Madson had his streak of not allowing a run in a regular-season game end at 16 when he yielded Pujols’ double in the eighth inning.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Angels 5