Preview: Angels at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels have combined to claim 11 of the last 14 American League West titles, but most of their remaining matchups this year - including Friday’s series opener in Oakland - could be between two teams looking to avoid a last-place finish. The fourth-place Angels have put together a two-game winning streak but have still lost seven of their last 10 and lead the cellar-dwelling A’s by two games.

The rivals have not met since Los Angeles took three straight in Oakland in mid-April to improve to 5-4, which was the only time the Angels been above .500 all year. The A’s dropped three of four against Texas to begin the week and have lost 10 of 12 overall, nearly getting no-hit by Rangers’ right-hander Colby Lewis in Thursday’s 5-1 loss. Oakland has been held to one or zero runs in half of its last eight contests and enters the series batting .244 at home on the season. Angels starter Matt Shoemaker, who has been dominant over a five-start stretch, will hope to take advantage as he opposes fellow righty Kendall Graveman.

TV: 9:35 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (3-7, 4.76 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (2-6, 5.28)

Shoemaker limited Cleveland to three hits and struck out 11 in eight scoreless frames his last time out. He has a 1.88 ERA during his five-start surge, fanning 48 and walking one in 38 1/3 innings. The 29-year-old had a 9.15 ERA through April despite tossing six scoreless in a win at Oakland on April 13.

Graveman has failed to finish five innings in three of his last four starts, including four frames of one-run ball in a no-decision at Cincinnati on Sunday. He owns a 3.38 ERA in five home starts, including a solid six-inning, one-run effort against the Angels on April 12. The Mississippi State product sports a 2.12 ERA in three career encounters with Los Angeles but will be wary of designated hitter Albert Pujols, who is 4-for-8 with a home run against Graveman.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pujols remains a home run shy of tying Harmon Killebrew (573) for 11th on the all-time list.

2. Oakland pitchers have given up 11 home runs in the last four games.

3. Two-time Cy Young Award winner RHP Tim Lincecum, signed as a free agent last month, is slated to make his debut for the Angels on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Athletics 2