Preview: Angels at Athletics

With their three-game skid behind them, the Oakland Athletics look to make it two straight victories Saturday afternoon as they host the Los Angeles Angels for the middle contest of their three-game set. Oakland blew a one-run lead in the top of the ninth inning in Friday’s series opener but answered with a rally in the bottom half for the victory and will attempt to spoil the Los Angeles debut of two-time Cy Young Award winner Tim Lincecum.

Yonder Alonso went 2-for-3, giving him six multi-hit performances in his last 12 contests with the Athletics, who have allowed 29 runs in going 2-3 on their nine-game homestand. Los Angeles has struggled mightily this month, losing 10 of its first 15 games overall and six of eight on the road. Kole Calhoun has been swinging a hot bat of late, as he has hit safely in nine of his last 10 contests - recording three home runs and eight RBIs in that span. Calhoun has not gone more than one game without a hit since a four-game drought from April 24-27.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Tim Lincecum (2015: 7-4, 4.13 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Andrew Triggs (0-0, 8.00)

Lincecum will be making his American League debut after signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract with Los Angeles last month. The 32-year-old native of Bellevue, Washington, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since June 27, 2015 due to a hip injury, went 0-2 with a 2.65 ERA in three starts with Triple-A Salt Lake - registering 19 strikeouts in 17 innings. Lincecum has made 10 career starts against Oakland, going 5-3 with three complete games, two shutouts and a 2.70 ERA.

Triggs made his major-league debut earlier this season, allowing 17 runs - 16 earned - and 24 hits over 18 innings in 10 relief appearances. The 27-year-old native of Nashville has registered 18 strikeouts in as many frames while issuing only five walks. Triggs was a 19th-round draft pick of Kansas City in 2012 and also spent time in the Baltimore organization before being claimed off waivers by Oakland on March 13.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics RF Josh Reddick (thumb) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Sunday and could be activated next weekend.

2. Los Angeles activated OF Daniel Nava (groin), who went 1-for-4 on Friday, from the disabled list and optioned RHP Al Alburquerque to Triple-A Salt Lake.

3. Oakland DH Khris Davis is 3-for-4 lifetime with a pair of solo home runs against Lincecum.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Athletics 3