Preview: Angels at Athletics

With their three-game skid behind them, the Oakland Athletics look to make it two straight victories Saturday afternoon as they host the Los Angeles Angels for the middle contest of their three-game set. Oakland blew a one-run lead in the top of the ninth inning in Friday’s series opener but answered with a rally in the bottom half for the victory and will attempt to spoil the Los Angeles debut of two-time Cy Young Award winner Tim Lincecum.
Yonder Alonso went 2-for-3, giving him six multi-hit performances in his last 12 contests with the Athletics, who have allowed 29 runs in going 2-3 on their nine-game homestand. Los Angeles has struggled mightily this month, losing 10 of its first 15 games overall and six of eight on the road. Kole Calhoun has been swinging a hot bat of late, as he has hit safely in nine of his last 10 contests - recording three home runs and eight RBIs in that span. Calhoun has not gone more than one game without a hit since a four-game drought from April 24-27.
TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN California (Oakland)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Tim Lincecum (2015: 7-4, 4.13 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Andrew Triggs (0-0, 8.00)
Lincecum will be making his American League debut after signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract with Los Angeles last month. The 32-year-old native of Bellevue, Washington, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since June 27, 2015 due to a hip injury, went 0-2 with a 2.65 ERA in three starts with Triple-A Salt Lake - registering 19 strikeouts in 17 innings. Lincecum has made 10 career starts against Oakland, going 5-3 with three complete games, two shutouts and a 2.70 ERA.
Triggs made his major-league debut earlier this season, allowing 17 runs - 16 earned - and 24 hits over 18 innings in 10 relief appearances. The 27-year-old native of Nashville has registered 18 strikeouts in as many frames while issuing only five walks. Triggs was a 19th-round draft pick of Kansas City in 2012 and also spent time in the Baltimore organization before being claimed off waivers by Oakland on March 13.
1. Athletics RF Josh Reddick (thumb) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Sunday and could be activated next weekend.
2. Los Angeles activated OF Daniel Nava (groin), who went 1-for-4 on Friday, from the disabled list and optioned RHP Al Alburquerque to Triple-A Salt Lake.
3. Oakland DH Khris Davis is 3-for-4 lifetime with a pair of solo home runs against Lincecum.
PREDICTION: Angels 7, Athletics 3