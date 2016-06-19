Preview: Angels at Athletics

One day after receiving a strong effort from Tim Lincecum in his debut with the team, the Los Angeles Angels seek their fourth win in five contests Sunday as they visit the Oakland Athletics for the rubber match of their three-game series. Lincecum limited Oakland to one run and four hits over six innings in his first major-league appearance since June 27, 2015, with San Francisco while Mike Trout hit his team-leading 14th homer and drove in three runs in a 7-1 rout on Saturday.

Angels first baseman C.J. Cron appears to be heating up at the plate, as he has recorded three hits in each his last two starts. Oakland produced only five hits Saturday as it fell to 2-4 on its nine-game homestand. The Athletics, who have scored fewer than two runs on 13 occasions this year, are back in a funk as they have crossed the plate only five times in their last three contests after a four-game stretch during which they amassed 31 runs. Danny Valencia delivered an RBI single Saturday and has hit safely in 15 of his last 17 games, hitting .397 in that span.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (5-6, 5.71 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Eric Surkamp (0-4, 8.07)

Weaver has surrendered six runs in each of his last two starts - losses to the Yankees in New York and Minnesota at home - and has served up at least one homer in all but one of his 13 turns this season. The 33-year-old Californian entered Saturday tied for the major-league lead with 18 blasts allowed. Weaver has posted a 2.73 ERA and a pair of shutouts in 33 career starts against Oakland but owns just a 13-11 record.

Surkamp remains in search of his first victory since Sept. 16, 2014, while with the Chicago White Sox after being tagged for seven runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings by Texas on Tuesday. The 28-year-old native of Cincinnati has lasted at least five frames in just one of his seven turns this year and surrendered at least four runs in three of his last four outings. Surkamp made his only career start against Los Angeles on April 13, suffering the loss after yielding two runs on five hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics RHP Liam Hendriks is ready to return from a strained triceps after making four rehab appearances with Triple-A Nashville and Single-A Stockton.

2. Oakland optioned INF Tyler Ladendorf to Nashville to clear a roster spot for RHP Andrew Triggs, who was called up to start Saturday's contest.

3. Los Angeles designated OF Todd Cunningham for assignment to make room on the roster for Lincecum and sent SS Brendan Ryan, who was DFA'd on Wednesday, outright to Triple-A Salt Lake.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Athletics 3