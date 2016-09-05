Preview: Angels at Athletics

The bottom two teams in the American League West square off when the Los Angeles Angels visit the Oakland Athletics for a three-game series beginning Monday afternoon. Los Angeles is on a roll with seven victories in its last eight contests to move three games ahead of the cellar-dwelling Athletics.

The Angels took two of three from Seattle as Albert Pujols homered three times in the past two contests, giving him six blasts and 12 RBIs during a 10-game hitting streak. Los Angeles has to use its bullpen for 7 2/3 innings Sunday following a scary incident in which start Matt Shoemaker suffered a small skull fracture and hematoma after taking a line drive off the head. The Athletics were outscored by Boston 27-5 but averted a sweep on Khris Davis' walk-off double in Sunday's 1-0 victory that snapped a five-game skid. Oakland will start two of its two pitching prospects in the series, starting with Raul Alcantara in Monday's matchup against Angels veteran Jered Weaver.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (10-11, 5.21 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Raul Alcantara (NR)

Weaver has won back-to-back starts, holding Cincinnati to two runs over 6 1/3 innings to reach double digits in victories for the 10th time in 11 seasons. The long ball continues to be a concern for Weaver, who has surrendered nine homers in his last five starts and 32 on the season. He tossed a three-hit shutout at Oakland on June 19 but was reached for four runs in each of two subsequent starts versus the Athletics.

Alcantara was Oakland's top pitching prospect prior to undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2014, but he has appeared to regain his previous form heading into his major-league debut. The 23-year-old Dominican has been magnificent at Triple-A Nashville, compiling a 4-0 record and 1.18 ERA in eight starts this season. He has struck out 32 batters while walking only three and allowing one homer in 45 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pujols is one homer shy of reaching 30 for the 14th season.

2. Davis is 2-for-17 in his last five games, but he is 13-for-41 with four home runs in 11 games against Los Angeles in 2016.

3. Angels CF Mike Trout is batting .412 (21-for-51) with four homers and 10 RBIs against Oakland this season.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Athletics 3