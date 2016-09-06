Preview: Angels at Athletics

Albert Pujols has enjoyed a strong second half and looks to extend his hitting streak to 12 games when the Los Angeles Angels visit the Oakland Athletics for the middle contest of their three-game series. Pujols is 21-for-47 with six homers and 14 RBIs during his streak after delivering a two-run double in Monday's 10-7 victory.

Pujols has recorded 14 homers and 50 RBIs since the All-Star break, and his next blast will give him the 14th 30-homer season of his career. His hot hitting has helped the Angels win 10 of their last 12 contests, but the team remains 13 games below .500 due to its horrible first half of the campaign. The Athletics (58-79) are limping to the finish with six losses in their last seven games, and only the Minnesota Twins have a worse record among American League clubs. Oakland's Khris Davis raised his career-best homer total to 35 with a blast on Monday after going 2-for-17 with seven strikeouts over his previous five games.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (5-12, 4.95 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Zach Neal (2-4, 5.33)

Nolasco turned in a gem in his last outing, firing a four-hitter against Cincinnati for his fifth career shutout. The 33-year-old was 0-4 with a 5.70 ERA in his first five starts after being acquired from Minnesota. Nolasco is 2-1 with a 4.09 ERA in five career outings against Oakland, including a no-decision on Aug. 4 in which he was shelled for five runs and six hits over six innings in his debut with the Angels.

Neal will take the mound after scheduled starter Ross Detwiler pitched three innings of relief in Monday's contest. The 27-year-old Neal worked 3 2/3 frames out of the bullpen in Friday's 16-2 loss to Boston, surrendering five runs - four earned - and six hits. Neal has pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings against the Angels in two career relief appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker underwent emergency surgery to stop bleeding on his brain after suffering a skull fracture on Sunday, when he was struck in the head by a line drive off the bat of Seattle's Kyle Seager.

2. Oakland LHP Sean Doolittle struck out two in a scoreless inning on Monday - his first outing since June 25 due to shoulder issues.

3. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout went 3-for-4 with two runs scored on Monday and is 13-for-22 with 10 runs scored and four three-hit performances over his last six contests to raise his average to .325 - the second-best mark in the AL.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Athletics 5