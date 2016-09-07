Preview: Angels at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics have been struggling, but a late-game comeback has put them in position to win their three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels, which concludes on Wednesday. Oakland appeared headed to its seventh loss in eight games before scoring three times in the bottom of the eighth inning to post a 3-2 win on Tuesday.

The Athletics have been holding auditions, and second baseman Joey Wendle took advantage of his with a go-ahead two-run single during Tuesday's uprising. Fellow rookie Ryon Healy, aiming to prove he can be next season's third baseman, recorded an RBI single in the eighth and is 4-for-8 with two RBIs in the series. The loss was just the third in 13 contests for the Angels, who continue to receive torrid production from Albert Pujols. The veteran slugger notched two hits on Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, going 23-for-51 with six homers and 14 RBIs during the stretch.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Alex Meyer (0-1, 12.27 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jharel Cotton (NR)

Meyer will be making his first major-league appearance for the Angels and the second start of his career. He was acquired in the trade that also brought Ricky Nolasco over from Minnesota for Hector Santiago. Meyer has allowed 10 runs, 12 hits and seven walks over 6 1/3 innings in four major-league games over the past two seasons.

Cotton, who will be making his major-league debut, was acquired from Los Angeles in the deal that sent Rich Hill and Josh Reddick to the Dodgers. The 24-year-old went 3-1 with a 2.82 in six starts for Triple-A Nashville to earn the promotion. "I know he's excited about being here and excited about putting on some white shoes," A's manager Bob Melvin told reporters. "We're excited about (Wednesday) and his debut, as is he."

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels CF Mike Trout was hitless in three at-bats on Tuesday after going 13-for-22 over his previous six contests.

2. Oakland C Stephen Vogt is hitless in eight at-bats in the series and 0-for-11 over his last three games.

3. Los Angeles RHP Scott Shoemaker (skull fracture from being hit by line drive) was released from a Seattle hospital on Tuesday and expected to return to Southern California on Wednesday but won't pitch again this season.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Athletics 3