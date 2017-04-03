Preview: Angels at Athletics

Two teams hoping to improve their standing in the American League West square off Monday as the Oakland Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels in the season opener for both clubs. After three consecutive playoff appearances, Oakland has suffered at least 93 losses each of the last two years - hence its back-to-back last-place finishes in the division.

The Athletics are counting on another huge season from Khris Davis, who recorded career highs of 42 home runs and 102 RBIs last year. Davis and Trevor Plouffe had been sidelined with calf and groin injuries, respectively, but were in the lineup for Friday's exhibition game. Los Angeles finished fourth in the AL West in 2015, five games ahead of Oakland but 10 behind third-place Houston. The Angels could be without shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who is having issues with his back, while reliever Huston Street was cleared to begin throwing after suffering a strained right lat on March 3.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ESPN2, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (2016: 8-14, 4.42 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (2016: 10-11, 4.11)

Nolasco will be making the fourth Opening Day start of his career in his first full season with the Angels. The 34-year-old Californian went 4-6 with a 3.21 ERA and one shutout in 11 turns after being acquired from Minnesota but went 3-0 while allowing one unearned run over his last three outings of 2016, including an eight-inning effort against Oakland. Nolasco is 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA and a shutout in seven career starts versus the Athletics but has served up two home runs to Matt Joyce in nine at-bats.

Graveman was selected to make his first career start on Opening Day after working a team-high 186 innings last season. The 26-year-old native of Alabama was winless in his final six turns of 2016, going 0-3 despite allowing three runs or fewer four times in that span. Graveman has pitched well in six career starts against the Angels, posting a 1-1 record and 3.38 ERA with one complete game.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics manager Bob Melvin has yet to decide on a closer, with LHP Sean Doolittle and RHPs John Axford, Ryan Madson and Santiago Casilla on the list of candidates.

2. Los Angeles RHP Jesse Chavez is expected to start the team's home opener on April 7 against Seattle.

3. Oakland has hired former star closer Dennis Eckersley as a special assistant.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Athletics 2