Preview: Angels at Athletics

Oakland outfielder Khris Davis, who belted a relatively quiet 42 home runs last season, appears intent on making even more noise in his second year with the Athletics. After hitting two homers on Opening Day, Davis aims for another strong performance Tuesday as the Athletics continue their four-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

Davis’ two homers helped propel Oakland to a 4-2 victory Monday as the Athletics recorded their second Opening Day victory in the last 13 years. Oakland manager Bob Melvin’s closer-by-committee approach began on a high note as he used Ryan Dull, Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson in front of Santiago Casilla, who worked around a one-out walk in the ninth to record his first save with his new club following seven seasons with San Francisco. Angels center fielder Mike Trout opened the season with a two-run homer among his two hits but received little support from the bottom of the order as Cameron Maybin, Danny Espinosa and Martin Maldonado combined for seven strikeouts. Maybin, who was acquired from Detroit last November to serve as the team’s everyday left fielder, finished 0-for-4 on Opening Day after hitting .188 in 48 at-bats during spring training.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (2016: 9-13, 3.88 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Sean Manaea (2016: 7-9, 3.86)

Shoemaker will be wearing a protective insert in his cap this season after suffering a small fracture to his skull when he was hit by a liner last September. The 30-year-old posted a 5.29 ERA in five starts covering 17 spring training innings, allowing 23 hits while striking out 21. Stephen Vogt is 3-for-23 with two homers against Shoemaker, who was 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in three starts against Oakland last season.

Manaea made only 24 major league starts, but the 25-year-old was named Oakland’s No. 2 starter after Sonny Gray (strained lat) landed on the disabled list. The Indiana native pronounced himself ready for the season after tossing four perfect innings in Thursday’s final spring tune-up against San Francisco. Manaea is hoping to pick up where he left off last season, when he posted a 2.67 ERA in his final 13 games (12 starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels homered in 16 of the last 17 meetings against the Athletics.

2. Gray will throw a bullpen session Tuesday and hopes to return by the end of the month.

3. The Angels’ Opening Day roster did not include a rookie for the first time since 2012.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Athletics 4