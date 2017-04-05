FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Preview: Angels at Athletics
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
April 5, 2017 / 3:57 PM / 5 months ago

Preview: Angels at Athletics

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Los Angeles Angels look to ride the momentum of their comeback win to another victory Wednesday as they continue their four-game series against the host Oakland Athletics. Los Angeles trailed 6-4 in the ninth inning Tuesday before Danny Espinosa belted a three-run homer with one out to give the club its first triumph of 2017.

The blast was the first hit as a member of the Angels for Espinosa, who hit a career-high 24 home runs last season for Washington. Oakland staged a comeback of its own Tuesday, plating four runs in the seventh inning to grab a 6-4 lead, and believed it would begin the season with two straight wins. Jed Lowrie came out of the gate swinging as he is 5-for-8 over the first two games of the series and finished a triple shy of the cycle Tuesday. Khris Davis, who turned on the power in the season opener with a pair of homers, had an outage in the loss as he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), NBC Sports California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Garrett Richards (2016: 1-3, 2.34 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jharel Cotton (2016: 2-0, 2.15)

Richards makes his first start since May 1 because of an elbow injury but elected to receive a stem-cell injection rather than undergo Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old Californian pitched well before his season ended, allowing fewer than three earned runs in each of his last five outings. Richards is 2-4 with a 4.53 ERA in 14 career games (10 starts) against the Athletics.

Cotton made a good first impression on Oakland last season after being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers, yielding one earned run in each of his first four starts. The 25-year-old native of the Virgin Islands limited opponents to a .185 batting average and issued only four walks while recording 23 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings. Cotton made his major-league debut against the Angels on Sept. 7, allowing one run and two hits over 6 1/3 frames en route to a victory.

EXTRA BASES

1. Athletics RHP Sonny Gray (right lat strain) came away from a 25-pitch bullpen session unscathed Tuesday and will throw again Friday.

2. Angels C Martin Maldonado put his arm on display Tuesday, throwing out a potential base stealer at second base while picking off another runner at first from his knees.

3. Oakland 3B Trevor Plouffe is 3-for-10 with two home runs against Richards.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Angels 2

