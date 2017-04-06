After getting off to a slow start, the Los Angeles Angels appear to be running on all cylinders. Los Angeles attempts to post its third straight victory Thursday afternoon as it concludes its four-game series against the host Oakland Athletics.

The Angels were limited to two runs in Monday's season-opening loss but has recorded a total of 12 over their last two contests, including a 5-0 triumph on Wednesday. Danny Espinosa put an 0-for-4 effort in the season opener behind him as he registered five RBIs over the last two games. After belting a three-run homer Tuesday, Espinosa delivered a two-run single during Los Angeles' three-run second inning Wednesday. The Angels found a way to slow down Jed Lowrie on Wednesday as Oakland's second baseman went 0-for-4 after going 5-for-8 over the first two games of the season.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (2016: 3-4, 4.17 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Andrew Triggs (2016: 1-1, 4.31)

Skaggs pitched five innings for Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday after battling weakness in his shoulder during the spring. The 25-year-old Californian made 10 starts last season in his return from Tommy John surgery, which kept him out for the entire 2015 campaign. Skaggs made two career starts against Oakland, going 0-1 while surrendering eight runs on 12 hits and eight walks in 12 innings.

Triggs made his major-league debut last season, making six starts while coming out of the bullpen 18 times. The 28-year-old recorded his first career victory on Aug. 28, when he allowed three runs and six hits in six innings at St. Louis. Triggs faced the Angels twice last year, yielding a run over three frames in a start June 18 before working 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief Aug. 3.

1. Los Angeles RHP Garrett Richards, who was making his first start since May 1, left Wednesday's contest with right biceps cramps.

2. Oakland placed John Axford (shoulder) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled fellow RHP Jesse Hahn from Triple-A Nashville.

3. Angels RHP Kirby Yates cleared waivers and was sent outright to Salt Lake.

