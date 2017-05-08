Preview: Angels at Athletics

The Los Angeles Angels hope to have Mike Trout back in the lineup Monday as they visit the Oakland Athletics for the opener of the third series between the American League West rivals already this season. Trout is in the midst of a 17-game hitting streak but has missed the Angels' last two contests with tightness in his left hamstring.

"I would rather take two days (off) now than be out for a while," Trout told MLB.com prior to Sunday's 5-3 home loss to Houston. "I should be ready to go (on Monday)." Yunel Escobar belted a pair of solo shots against the Astros for his second career multi-homer performance as Los Angeles lost for the fourth time in five contests. Oakland is coming off its second walk-off victory in two days, an 8-6 triumph over Detroit on Sunday in which Ryon Healy launched a one-out, two-run blast in the ninth inning. The Angels are 5-2 against the Athletics this season, splitting a season-opening four game series in Oakland and sweeping a three-game set at home from April 25-27.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), NBC Sports California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (2-2, 4.68 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (2-2, 3.95)

Nolasco is unbeaten in his last three outings, winning two straight before escaping Seattle with a no-decision on Wednesday after he surrendered four runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings. The 34-year-old Californian, who dealt with cramps in his calf against the Mariners, will be making his seventh start of the season and third versus Oakland. Nolasco split the first two turns to move to 4-3 with one shutout and a 3.34 ERA in nine career outings against the Athletics.

Graveman hopes to rebound from a dismal performance at Minnesota on Wednesday, when he was tagged for six runs on five hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings. It was the second consecutive loss for the 26-year-old native of Alabama since returning from the disabled list after going 2-0 while allowing a total of four runs over 18 frames in three turns prior to being injured. Graveman also split two previous outings versus the Angels this season and is 2-2 with one complete game and a 3.28 ERA in eight career starts against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics 1B Yonder Alonso has hit three homers in his last two games to tie the career high of nine he belted in 2012 with San Diego.

2. Los Angeles 2B Danny Espinosa went 0-for-2 on Sunday after receiving a day off and is in a 2-for-46 slump, going hitless in his last 27 at-bats.

3. Oakland LHP Sean Manaea (shoulder) is expected to make a rehab start with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Angels 3